



The University of Utah’s nine game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a convincing 26-17 BYU victory. Thanks to early turnovers, the Cougars controlled the game from start to finish. The game should serve as an eye-opener to the Utes, as they have one more week to clean things up before their Pac-12 schedule begins.

Here are the takeaways from the the loss:





You can’t just show up and win