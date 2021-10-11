Takeaways: Utah Gains Stride Against USC





The University of Utah went into the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with determined but heavy hearts. They came away with their first win at the stadium since 1916, and did so by thumping the USC Trojans, 42-26.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Playmakers emerge in the throw game

While Cam Rising led the offense with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns, nine different players caught a pass on Rising's 22 completions. Britain Covey led the way with five receptions, but Devaughn Vele earned the most yards with 84 to go with his touchdown on the fourth down flea flicker. Theo Howard caught the longest pass at 42 yards. Money Parks scored on a double move with max protection—his first ever reception as a Ute. All three tight ends caught at least one pass.

The main point being that Rising did not rely on just one target, but instead proved that Utah has many different options from many different formations. From a 5-wide and empty backfield to 13 personnel with Kuithe, Fotheringham, and Kincaid all on the field together, Andy Ludwig showed off the offense's versatility and the productivity that Ute Nation had been hoping for a long time.





The defense is returning to form

Even though Kedon Slovis threw for over 400 yards and Drake London had 16 receptions for 162 yards, it took 53 pass attempts, and most of that was playing catch up in the second half. Mika Tafua logged two sacks and Vonte Davis came up with an interception, but more importantly, it felt like the Utah defense found some of its swagger.

The defensive line was able to get home with rushing four defenders and guys were flying all over the field. USC was still able to move the ball at times, but the Utes never let USC get too comfortable. Utah scored 28 unanswered points, holding USC scoreless for over 30 game minutes straight from six minutes left in the first half to 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter.





The flea-flicker could be a turning point

The most talked about play of the game was never supposed to happen. Imagine Utah going into halftime with a 14-10 lead… Instead, Rising misread the play call on his wristband and Utah would go on to score a 37-yard touchdown from Rising to Devaughn Vele.

The play deflated the Trojans, as Utah would go on to score on their opening second half possession, get an interception by Vonte Davis and then score again.

Not only did this play provide the offense some juice. It also might have given the coaching staff the confidence to let Rising and the passing attack fully cut loose. Can that one play be deemed a season-saver? Stay tuned.





This team is mentally strong

What happened two weekends ago doesn’t need to be rehashed. However, the way the guys responded from the tragic death of teammate Aaron Lowe was remarkable and encouraging. And apparently according to Whittingham, credit can go to the faith, strength and courage of Aaron’s mother Doma. The mood on the team shifted, once she had the opportunity to speak with the guys and encourage them. That’s never an easy thing.





Up next

Utah heads back home to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a showdown that will put one or the other in the Pac-12 South driver’s seat. The game is set for an 8PM MST kickoff on ESPN.



