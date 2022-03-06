Takeaways: Utah Falls to Colorado in Season Finale





The Runnin’ Utes struggled early and often on a snowy March Saturday night in Salt Lake City, losing to the Colorado Buffaloes, 84-71. Colorado was scorching hot on offense from start to finish.

Here are the takeaways from from the regular season finale:





Jenkins and Battin, honored, start, and have differing results

Both David Jenkins and Riley Battin were honored before tonight’s finale, although both could potentially return to Utah for one more year of eligibility. That, however, seems unlikely for two guys that began the season in the starting lineup and finished the year as minimally used reserves.

If it was indeed his last home game, Jenkins finished strong with 18 points on 6-10 shooting and 3-6 from three-point range. He also contributed six rebounds. Battin on the other hand, didn’t really look for his shot. He’s finished 1-3 and 0-2 from three, for a total of three points on the night.





Colorado was en fuego in the 1st half

The Buffaloes shot 69.2% from three-point range in the first half, going 9-13 from deep. Evan Batty went 4-6 (6-9 for the game) and Jabari Walker went 2-3 (3-6 for the game). The two just couldn’t be stopped.

Colorado’s biggest lead in the first half was 21 and they went on a stretch with 10 unanswered points. They didn’t just dominate Utah from deep in the first half, they also had an 18-10 advantage in the paint.

The Utes would go on to outscore Colorado by eight in the second half, after some defensive adjustments against Batty and Walker, but the damage was already done.

In the postgame, Utah head coach Craig Smith acknowledged that they went with the wrong game plan against those two dangerous scorers. He was pleased with their second half adjustments, but he was a also realistic knowing that Colorado very likely let up later in the game, due to tthwir large lead.





Utes won the battle of the benches

The Utes bench held a 30-16 advantage over the Buffs’ reserves, but plenty of that had to do with three guys that don’t typically start. Usual Lazar Stedanovic, Rollie Worster, and Gabe Madsen all came off the bench. Those three totaled 20 points and Jaxon Brenchley eight points and five rebounds.

It’s yet another positive in a season where we’ve admittedly had to stretch for some positives in our takeaways, but a positive nonetheless.





Up next

With the regular season now in the rear view mirror, the Runnin’ Utes will travel to Las Vegas as giant underdogs. The Utes will go into the tournament as the Pac-12’s no. 11 send, and play at 9:30 against Washington. Utah finished the regular season 11-18 overall and 4-15 in conference play.



