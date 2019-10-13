News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 19:16:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Utah at Oregon State

Ute Nation
Staff

The University of Utah made quick work of the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, thanks to a 21 point first quarter and a 35 point first half. Coming out of the BYE, it was an ideal situation, allow...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}