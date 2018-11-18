What a journey it’s been everyone. For the first time since the University of Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the Utes are heading to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Despite snowy conditions--that might have made even the most confident of Ute fans nervous--Utah overcame a slow start to the first quarter to coast against the Colorado Buffaloes, 30-7.

After taking care of what they could control, the Utes sat back and watched the Oregon Ducks lend them a helping hand, as they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils, giving Utah the outright South crown with one week to go in the regular season.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





The Ute took away the Pac-12's best big play threat

The Utah defense was burned by Arizona State’s wideouts N’Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk for over 100 yards each, as well as Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell, so keeping Colorado’s Laviska Shenault in check was key. Shenault finished the day with nine receptions, but only for 64 yards on 15 targets.

Colorado tried to go to him early in the first quarter, but Utah’s defense kept him relatively well under wraps. Shenault had 4 catches over 10 yards in the first half and had 49 yards on five receptions and eight targets.

The Utes all but eliminated him from the game in the second half, as Shenault caught a nine yard pass on the Buffaloes opening second half drive, which would end up being his longest of four catches in the second half, without counting drawing a pass interference call for 15 yards. From there, Shenault only caught one ball in the 4th quarter, which was also was after the game was well in doubt. Credit the defense for not letting a big-time receiver make big plays to keep the opponent in the game.





Front Seven dominated sans Hansen

Just 10 minutes into the game, Chase Hansen got ejected due to a controversial targeting call on Steven Montez--the call was a complete joke, by the way. In true "next man up" mentality, Francis Bernard stepped in and led the Utah defense with 10 tackles (eight solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss. He wasn't the only one wrecking havoc on Steven Montez all game: The Utah front seven finished with 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. Cody Barton, Bradlee Anae, Maxs Tupai, Leki Fotu and Pita Tonga each recorded a sack and Tupai led the team with 3.5 tackles for loss. Hauati Pututau recovered a fumble amid snowy conditions, as well.

After all those tackles for loss, Utah held the Colorado rushing attack to just 34 yards on 34 carries--that's one yard per carry, ONE. It was just an incredibly, dominating performance by the Utah defense. Also on the bright side, their defensive star is now rested for BYU.





