The University of Utah cruised to a 30-12 victory over the BYU Cougars on Thursday night, for a victory that seemed like a forgone conclusion, even well before the kickoff.

Here are the takeaways from the Utes' ninth straight Holy War victory, in a rivalry that is starting to feel like just a regular game:







The Utes’ offensive gameplan was stupid easy and it worked

So here we are, it’s 2019 and the Utes attacked BYU with a game plan that is often used for FCS opponents. Save your game one complaints about Utah's new offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig. He went into this matchup not wanting to show his cards and he did just that. All they had to do was feed the beast—kind of nice when you have one of the best running backs in college football. Oh and get used to it for the next two weeks, because they don’t plan on rolling out their bag of tricks until September 20th, against USC.



Most impressive to me was the nine minute drive after the weather delay, 14 plays, 68 yards before downing it inside the 5-yard line, with the BYU offense never getting the ball back.



Ludwig knew exactly what he was doing and he’ll do exactly what he needs to do to win ball games.







Special Teams isn't special...yet

From Louie Sakoda to Matt Gay and Mitch Wishnowsky, Ute Nation has been spoiled over the past decade in the special teams department. Graduating a Ray Guy or a Lou Groza winner is difficult enough for a team, let alone former winners of both at the same time. Kyle Whittingham oversees this group himself and after Thursday night, it's safe to say that the competition for the placekicker spot will extend at least one more week. Left-footed UCLA transfer Andrew Strauch earned the start and looked the part with a 41 yard field goal, but some snap holding issues leading to a missed extra point and shanked field goal attempt opened the door for freshman Jadon Redding, who went two of two on extra points. Matt Gay got his chance in a similar situation, so only time will tell if Redding or Strauch follows a similar path. Ben Lennon struggled with spinning and holding the ball for the lefty Strauch, but had a solid night punting, with two averaging 40.5 yard, one of which was downed inside the BYU 10.





