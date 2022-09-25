



The University of Utah routed the Arizona State Sun Devils in dominating fashion from the first snap. The Utes amassed 462 yards in the game while holding ASU to 267 yards as they defeated the Sun Devils in Tempe 34-13 for their Pac-12 opener.

Cam Rising completed 19 of 29 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns came in the first quarter when Cam hit a wide open tight end Dalton Kincaid off a flea flicker for 29 yards, and then again to Kincaid shortly before the end of the quarter on a 4th and 1. The start was night and day for the Utes offensively compared to previous weeks. The wide receivers Vele, Enis and Parks also added 98 yards to Utah’s offensive dominance Saturday night.

Here are the takeaways from the Pac-12 victory:





Defense suffocated the Sun Devils run game

After a rough first game, Utah’s defense has continued to show up in big ways. By the end of the first half, ASU had -10 yards rushing. Utah continued to dial up their run defense, holding the Sun Devils to a total of six yards rushing at the end of the night – a feat that Utah has accomplished against the Sun Devils before: in 2015 the Utes held ASU to a total of 15 yards rushing.

Utah attacked with pressure all night, especially in the first half. ASU quarterback Emery Jones was sacked five times and Utah had eight tackles for loss, and both Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop had an interception while RJ Hubert forced a fumble.

Karene Reid led the team with 10 tackles, five solo. Bishop continued his tormenting of the Sun Devil offense with a sack, and as Van Fillinger had five tackles with a sack. Gabe Reid topped it off with a total of five tackles, sacking Jones twice.

These guys have shown signs of dominance, but the dominance needed to be seen against P5 competition. The defense suddenly looks ready to wreak havoc on the Pac-12.





Utah suffers major loss with Kuithe

There’s no other way to put it, if Brant Kuithe’s injury is as bad as initially believed, the Utes just lost the bulk of their offensive production. With injury comes opportunities, and Thomas Yassmin showed why everyone has been high on him the last couple years. His 72 yard reception while breaking tackles and carrying shocked defenders will be tough to beat as the offensive play of the year.

Still, Kuithe is much more than the team’s top target. He’s a leader and he’s someone the offense relied on, even when he doesn’t have the ball. His absence could alter the look of the offense in extremely noticeable ways.

If he doesn’t return, Utah has lost one of the best playmakers in school history. Here’s to hoping the best for a great player and great person.





Running backs step up

No running backs had a standout game, but the position saw some interesting developments. Jaylon Glover got his first start and it seems as though Micah Bernard could be on a snap count as he builds his endurance back up.

Speculation turned into reality on Saturday as Tavion Thomas was benched for the first half and a portion of the third quarter. The question will be this: Did Tavion learn from his punishment? If body language and attitude on the sideline are any indication, it’s not a good sign. The reality is, Thomas is an exceptional talent when he’s locked in, but he’s not locked in right now. He can try and say all of the right things going forward, but his actions will be most important. This has been an ongoing issue that has progressed, not a recent development.

The position switch of Ja’Quinden Jackson from quarterback to running back was necessitated due to the Chris Curry injury—it didn’t start because of Thomas’ situation. Jackson got his first rushing touchdown of 2022 and showed glimpses of what’s about to come with his speed, shiftiness, and vision. As soon as he fixes his pad level—which will come—he’ll be a dangerous weapon for the Utah offense. What stood out the most last night was his vision in watching the holes develop.

The running back room has an interesting situation going on and the guy who seems all about sacrificing for the good of the team looks primed to capitalize on it over the coming weeks.





Up next

Utah is back home for a 12 PM MST matchup against a tough Oregon State squad that nearly beat No. 7 USC, losing 17-14 at home. This will be a revenge for the Utes, as the Beavers were Utah’s lone Pac-12 loss in 2021.



