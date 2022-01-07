TAKEAWAYS: Turnovers Hurt Runnin’ Utes in Washington Loss





The Runnin’ Utes struggled to their third straight loss on Thursday after blowing a 14-point lead. The Washington Huskies defeated the Utes, 74-68.

It was a frustrating night all around for Utah head coach Craig Smith’s squad, as he at one point chose to resort to subbing all five guys out looking and hoping for an answer and a spark.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Believe it or not, some good ball was played

Okay, after that second half meltdown, it feels like this is grasping for anything positive, but positive were actually there tonight. The Utes led 37-33 at the half. They built a 14-point lead and then… okay, back to the positives. Utah outrebounded the Huskies 44-26. They also had a solid 12-point performance from freshman Gabe Madsen, who finished 4-5 from three-point range. Another positive? Their bruiser, Dusan Mahorcic, is back after what looked like an awful knee injury.

That’s it, those are the main positives I’ve got. Yes, I still come from the train of thought that a loss is a loss.





Gach and Jenkins struggle again

For both Both Gach and David Jenkins being proven scorers, the Utes need consistent contributions from them if they want any success in Pac-12 play. Unfortunately for Craig Smith’s squad, these two have suddenly become inconsistent. Against Washington, Gach and Jenkins combined to play a total of 25 minutes and shot a combined 0-4 from the field.

The team’s recent struggles go far beyond these two and their inconsistent play. However, a couple strong performances by Gach and Jenkins and the Utes will have some positive momentum again.





While frustrating, this team needs time

With the Utes sitting at 1-4 in early Pac-12 play, this should be no surprise to those following the team. However, as the Utes' 14-point lead began to crumble and the Utes committed turnover after turnover after turnover, fans became enraged. Those feelings are justified largely due to the fact that this team has committed 53 turnovers in the last three games. Not only has it been a problem for those three games, but it’s been a season-long issue.

While those feelings are justified, I ask fans to take a step back and remember that this wasn’t going to be a quick fix to a once-proud program. The rest of the 2022 season should be focused on the small wins within the games, not the final scores. That’s how bad this program was when Craig Smith was hired to fix it.

It’s easy to revert back to the ways of recent years when home attendance dwindled and some longtime season ticket holders vowed to not come back until there was a change. It’s important to remember though, that the vocal majority of the fanbase got their wish and the team deserves - and needs - their support. It’s obvious that things aren’t where they need to be, but a foundation is being built. The Utes once strong foundation seemed shattered the last couple years and at past stops, Smith has proven that his program-building ways work.

If you're frustrated, your feelings are valid, but take a deep breath and give Smith and his group time. It’s still more refreshing than the past alternative.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes close the week at home on Saturday at 4 PM MST against the Washington State Cougars. Both teams sit one game over .500, as both have hit a rough patch in their season.



