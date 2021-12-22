Takeaways: Strong Defensive Effort Lifts Utes





The Runnin’ Utes defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday night, 55-50. It was the University of Utah’s last non-conference game before fully diving into Pac-12 play.

Once again the Utes were without star center Branden Carlson, who was sitting out due to Health and Safety protocols. Despite his absence, Utah was able to do just enough to come away with the ‘W.’

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Utah was the better of the two bad shooting teams

As one can imagine in a low scoring contest, the field goal percentages were dreadful. The Bulldogs shot 33.3% overall and the Utes shot 39.2%. Both teams struggled mightily in the first half with Fresno shooting 25% from three (3-12) and Utah shooting 16.7% (2-12). The Utes improved to 50% in the second half, as the Bulldogs shot even worse with 21.1%.

Plenty of credit can be given to both defenses, but it definitely wasn’t one of the prettier games to watch.





Impressive defense in the closing minutes

Down 43-42, the Bulldogs’ Anthony Holland drilled a three-pointer with 5:46 left in the game. That would be their last bucket until the final minute of the game, as Utah held Fresno State scoreless for just over five minutes. Of course, Utah also struggled during that same stretch, but they were able to knock down two crucial threes, one by Riley Battin and one by David Jenkins. Utah finished their 10-0 run with a Marco Anthony dunk and to Lazar Stefanovic free-throws.

Heading into Pac-12 play, if the Utes can ramp up their defensive intensity, it’s going to keep them competitive in a lot of games.





Injuries create opportunities

Utah head coach Craig Smith is optimistic that in the next two weeks his team should be near full strength. Bostyn Holt is out for the season, but other than that, Carlson will be returning and Dusan Mahorcic should follow soon after.

With both big men out, Lahat Thioune continues to capitalize on his opportunities. In just under 25 minutes against the Bulldogs, Thioune totaled 10 points and six rebounds on 4-7 shooting. What his role will be in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but he's continuing to prove that he can play impactful minutes. The Utes will be deeper down the stretch because of this.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes are off until after Christmas, when they face the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis on December 30th. They’ll follow that up with a game against the Oregon Ducks on January 1st—a nightcap after the football team plays Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.



