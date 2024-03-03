The Runnin’ Utes seniors were sent out in dominant fashion on Saturday with an 88-59 stomping of the Cal Bears. The victory keeps Utah’s slim at-large NCAA Tournament hopes alive, with two games remaining in the regular season.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Carlson saves some of his best for last

As Utah was honoring their seniors, it was only fitting that Branden Carlson — who stayed through a coaching change and several down years — finished his home career in special fashion. He tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. The senior moved past Jeff Judkins for No. 7 all-time on Utah’s scoring list in the process.





Utah played with a point to prove from the start

The Utes led for just under 39 of the game’s 40 minutes, never trailing in the process. Knowing that they need style points as Selection Sunday draws near, Utah kept their starters in until a couple minutes remaining in the game, as they saw their largest lead hit 30, which ended up being the final score. Utah had a 14 point advantage in the paint and held a 13 point difference on second chance points.





The Utes were both efficient and inefficient

Deivon Smith and Gabe Madsen joined Carlson in double-figures with 18 and 17, respectively. Smith also had 10 assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Smith did this with efficiency (6-8 from the field and 2-2 from three-point range) while Madsen had to put up a high volume of 16 shots for his points.

One game after scoring a career-high, Cole Bajema went cold, shooting 1-6 from the field. Lawson Lovering, who also had a big night against Stanford, made 3-9 from the field. Keba Keita chipped in 3-4 for a quiet but efficient eight points and six rebounds.

The 29 point margin of victory, while impressive, would have been even more lopsided, had Utah not committed seven sloppy first half turnovers.





Up next

Utah’s win puts them ahead of Cal in the Pac-12 standings and tied with UCLA for fifth place, with whom the Utes hold the tiebreaker. They’ll travel to play Oregon State on Thursday and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. The Beavers head into the upcoming week at 4-14 in Pac-12 play and the Ducks are 11-7.



