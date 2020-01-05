



The University of Utah celebrated the 50th year of the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday by hosting the no. 4 Oregon Ducks. The Runnin’ Utes matched the Ducks step-for-step throughout the game, but Oregon pulled away in the end, winning 69-64. The Ducks bounced back from a loss in Boulder a couple nights before and Utah ended up splitting their home series with the two Oregon schools after beating Oregon State on Thursday. The Runnin’ Utes fall to 10-4 (1-1) on the season.





No surprise, Gach and Allen lead the way

Both Gach led each team in scoring with 24 points on four three-pointers, however he was 4-12 (33%) from beyond the arc, and Timmy Allen finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a game where he really struggled at his typical sweet spots one the floor, going 6-18 from the field which included three three-point attempts.

While Allen is averaging a conference-high 21 points per game this season—and he nearly hit that mark—this game was highlighted by his struggles in the paint for most of the game. Allen also was only 7-12 from the free-throw line, missing the front end of a couple one-and-one situations late in the game. The Both Gach that showed flashes of brillance in the beginning of the Kentucky game appeared in this game again and made much more of an consistent impact throughout the game. Unfortunately for the Utes, Gach and Allen both struggled shooting in different areas, with Allen shooting 33% from the field and 58% from the line, and Gach shooting 33% from three-point range.





The bigs were held in check

In a game where every point mattered, the Utah frontcourt struggled against the Ducks despite the Utes’ own length. Riley Battin, Branden Carlson, Mikael Jantunen, and Lahat Thioune combined for just 12 points, with Jantunen the only one shooting well (3-3 from the field, two threes, two free-throws). Battin played solid defense for the 34 minutes he was on the floor, but his only points were two free throws on a night where he was 0-5 on field goals. Battin averaged nearly 10 points per game before the game, and his range helps stretch the defense, opening up lanes for slashers like Gach and Allen.

The Utes are one of the youngest teams in the country, but now that an entire non-conference slate is under their belts, this young frontcourt will need to find ways to contribute. As conference play rolls on, teams will continue to key on Allen, Gach, and Rylan Jones.





Jones struggles, but shows his toughness

Even as the Utes’ best shooter, Ryan Jones was not immune to the shooting bug that plagued nearly the whole team, as he was 2-8 for just six points, although the three-pointers he hit came in crucial moments. Jones continued to show poise beyond the typical freshman, not backing down to one of the conference’s best guards in Oregon’s senior Payton Pritchard. Jones had four rebounds and four assists, but also continued a trend this year by putting his small frame on the line, stepping in to attempt to draw multiple charges. One of those charges looked to reaggravate his rib injury. This team runs more smoothly with Jones at the helm, and his control on offense gives the rest of the team freedom within the offense because he is very adept at setting them up.





Up next

After a long holiday break left the Utes feeling refreshed for the two Oregon schools, the Runnin’ Utes get a knot her week off as they travel to Boulder next Sunday to play a talented Colorado Buffaloes squad. The extras week probably usually wouldn’t be ideal, but it’ll allow guys like Jones to heal, after reaggravating his rib injury.



