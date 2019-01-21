The Runnin’ Utes rode a scorching hot first half to a comfortable 78-69 victory against the Colorado Buffalo on Sunday, as the game was never as close as the final score would indicate. The Utes’ suffocating defense and hot three-point shooting made the Buffaloes’ trip to Salt Lake City anything but pleasant.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





Good defense is some of the best offense

In the middle of the first half, with a couple of the reserves in the game, Utah switched to a high-energy three-quarters court press to put some pressure on Colorado and there were immediate benefits. Utah recorded nine steals in the first half and four of them were on consecutive possessions. Both Gach and Timmy Allen connected on back to back alley-oops that ignited the crowd, as well as the Utah offense. The Utes were also able to force nine Colorado turnovers that translated to easy points on the other end. It was the effort of Sedrick Barefield, Allen, and Gach on the defensive side that helped Utah break away from the Buffs. The press that gave Colorado so many problems was something that Utah has not done all year and it was the reason for the Utes’ big 41-19 lead, at the end of the first half.





Timmy Allen’s big night

True freshman Timmy continued his breakout freshman season, by finishing the night with a double-double, recording 21 points and 10 rebounds. He was all over the floor tonight and also tallied four assists and three steals. He has worked himself into the starting lineup and has become one of Utah’s crucial players to the team’s success, so far in Pac-12 play. He has the highest shooting percentage on the team and plays the second most minutes. With the lack of production from many upperclassmen the emergence of Allen has been crucial for Utah’s quick start in Pac-12 play.





Three-pointers once again dictate success

The Runnin’ Utes connected on six three-pointers in the first half and another three in the second, on their way to a 9-22 shooting display beyond the arc. Barefield had the majority of those, going 5-11, while no one else on the team connected on more than one. As the season has gone on, this team has continued to live and die by the three—or better yet, their success has often depended on if Barefield has a hot hand or not. It would be beneficial if their inside game could compliment their shots from long range—especially three-pointers can’t be relied heavily on—but by now, the team’s offensive identity is what it is and they’re 3-2 in conference play.





Up next

This week it’s the California road swing of the Stanford Cardinal (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12 play_ and the Cal Bears (5-13, 0-6 Pac-12 play). While the Cardinal have been on par with the Utes, Cal has struggled mightily, by this stretch is anything but easy, as the Utes will play both games in just three days.



