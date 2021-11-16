Takeaways: Runnin’ Utes vs. Bethune-Cookman





The Runnin’ Utes improved to 3-0 on Monday as they cruised past Bethune-Cookman at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, 86-55. The outcome was never really in doubt and Utah steadily increased the lead once guard David Jenkins got hot, including a three-point on three consecutive possessions.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





Jenkins and Carlson are the go-to guys

In recent years, the Utes struggled knowing that they had that “one guy” that could get the ball at the end of the game or in crucial moments. Timmy Allen? He got points, but wasn’t classified as clutch. Alfonso Plummer? You could say him, but he was also inconsistent.

It’s early in 2021, but it looks to be a different story. Both David Jenkins and Branden Carlson seem to be the unquestioned go-to guys. Against Bethune-Cookman, Carlson had 14 points and nine rebounds on an efficient 4-7 from the field. Jenkins was even more efficient, going off for 25 points and five assists, on 7-10 shooting and 6-9 from three. Jenkins also hit all five of his free-throws.

This team doesn't have a lack of scorers, but it's clear who the go-to guys are.





Utes continue to lose the turnover battle

In three games, the Utes are averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 10 per game. They’ve lost the turnover battle in all three games to inferior opponents, although that is Abilene Christian’s strength. As the competition gradually gets better, it’s an area the Utes need to clean up fast because they can’t continue this and expect to keep winning.

Expect this to be a key point of emphasis in practices, going forward.





Gach could be vital off the bench

In two games after being declared eligible to play, Both Gach is averaging 11 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. It’s a small sample size, but he’s shooting 33.3% from three-point range. If he can even maintain that percentage, it would be a career high.

If Gach can be a consistent leader of the second unit, that's a big plus for Craig Smith's squad. He can be expected to be the point guard that they thought they recruited out of high school.





Up next

The Runnin' Utes tip-off against Boston College in the Sunshine Slam on Saturday at 3 PM MST. The Eagles are 3-0 and host Rhode Island on Wednesday before facing the Utes.




