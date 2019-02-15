The Runnin’ Utes handed the Arizona Wildcats their sixth consecutive loss, behind career nights from Parker Van Dyke and Jayce Johnson—and despite an off shooting night for Sedrick Barefield. It was their second win against the Wildcats since they joined the Pac-12, as they used a late run to secure a 83-76 victory.

Johnson outplays Jeter

Even though he was coming off an injury, Jayce Johnson was expected to contribute a lot this season as one of the few returning players with significant experience. Throughout the season, Johnson has struggled to consistently play up to expectations, but has stepped up his game during the conference slate. Matching up against one of the conference's best big men, Arizona's Chase Jeter, would be a tall task, yet Johnson not only kept up, but outplayed Jeter all night. Jeter fouled out with just over four minutes left in the game, finishing with only 8 points and 6 rebounds. Johnson played one of his best games of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and was a big reason that the Runnin' Utes separated from the Wildcats in the second half.





Van Dyke stays hot

Senior Parker Van Dyke had a night to remember on Thursday after scoring a career-high 23 points in Utah’s win against Arizona. The Salt Lake City native caught fire in Utah’s last game against UCLA on Saturday, knocking down five three-pointers in the second half. Van Dyke continued the hot streak on Thursday, making seven of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. Van Dyke has accepted a new role as of late, coming off the bench for the Utes, and it has had an immediate impact. This new starting lineup allows freshman Both Gach to play more point guard with the first five and the Utes can now receive a spark from Van Dyke and his shooting. No one deserves the spotlight more than Van Dyke either. He has worked tirelessly on his game to be able to compete at this high level and is reaping the benefits. He has proven himself to be a leader on this young Utah team, and his shooting as of late is keeping opposing defenses on their toes at all times.





This was a big win despite Arizona’s current struggles

There were plenty of individual story lines from last night's contest. Parker Van Dyke and Jayce Johnson both posted career highs in points scored. Timmy Allen continued his solid play. Brandon Morley, a walk on, came in and drilled a clutch three to keep Utah in the game when Arizona was surging. However, all those individual efforts, as important as they were, added up to one outstanding achievement for this young squad: Utah beat Arizona for just the second time since joining the Pac-12.

At the beginning of the season, predicting that this Utah team- which was replacing four starters and saw three promising players transfer out since the end of the last season- would beat Arizona, would have been a hot take, to say the least. However, as the season has progressed, the Utes have come together and young players have begun to shine, which has led to more than a few thrilling victories that nobody would have seen coming even a couple of months ago.

As for the Wildcats, the opposite has happened. A team that was receiving top 25 votes in the early weeks of the season, Arizona has gone on a six game losing streak and tumbled down the rankings to 10th in the Pac-12, which is nearly unprecedented for the Wildcats, at least in recent history. No matter the reason for Arizona's struggles, whether it's due to a roster that has experienced quite a bit of turnover since the end of last season, or perhaps thanks to a coach who is starting to feel the pressure of having the FBI breathe down his neck, it shouldn't minimize Utah's achievement of knocking off the Wildcats, while coming within two points of doing it twice in a season.

This squad has come a long way from when they were run off the court by Hawaii in November, and suddenly they're looking like one of the best three or four teams in the Pac-12. Yes, the conference as a whole is weak this year, but the progress that Utah has made should have fans excited. With the emergence of Timmy Allen and Both Gach, and Jayce Johnson finally appearing to come into his own, if the Utes can continue on this trajectory, some exciting things could be in store for Utah basketball over the next few seasons.





Up next

After Thursday’s win against Arizona, Utah stands alone in second place in the Pac-12. The Utes are also on a three game winning streak and have won seven of their last nine. They are playing their best basketball of the season, and will look to continue their hot streak against Arizona State on Saturday night. They will then travel to the Washington schools next week. Saturday’s game against Arizona State and Wednesday against Washington will be Utah’s biggest games so far this season.



