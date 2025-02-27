TAKEAWAYS: Runnin' Utes Outpaced By Wildcats, 83-66

The Runnin’ Utes have had a difficult week as they’ve had to come to grips with the firing of Craig Smith and what led to the situation hitting the breaking point even before the end of the season. Add to it that their first game since the news came against the Arizona Wildcats at one of the most difficult venues to play, and the result was as expected with a83-66 loss.

Utah showed some fight and renewed energy in the second half, but ultimately it was never going to be near enough to overcome the 14-point halftime deficit.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Emotions were apparent for both teams

Utah interim head coach Josh Eilert had a difficult task on Wednesday, leading the Utes on the road against No. 22 Arizona. In doing so, he rewarded the seniors with extended time and placed a lot of faith in some players that have had spotty playing time over the season.

After the game, he spoke of what it was like having his team, while also losing a day of prep from Monday’s news.

“I just told them in the locker room I was really proud of them. Love each and every one of them. I didn't bring one of these guys into this program, somebody else did,” said Eilert. “They didn't choose to play for me, they chose to play for somebody else. So I'm honored to go to battle with them down the stretch and give them the leadership that they need down the stretch, because that's what it's all about. It's giving them the experience to put them in a position to be successful. So I hope I did that.

I'm sure I made a lot of mistakes, but that's part of it. And like I told them, those guys, I might make mistakes, and you're gonna make mistakes, we just gotta roll through them.”

Emotions were running high on Wednesday night, not just for the Utes, but for the Wildcats staff as well. After all, coaching is a tight-knit fraternity. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd broke down in his postgame presser talking about the human and family side of things.

“Brady and Landon Smith are Craig’s kids. One’s the Director of Operations, the other’s a walkon, and both of those kids showed up today, which is pretty amazing,” said Lloyd. “I know you guys, this is a business and it’s a hard business. We all have families, we all have kids, and for his kids to show up today — and Craig, I talked to him today and (he) didn’t have one bad word to say. Straight class.

For his boys to show up today with their teammates, says something. This stuff is hard, what we go through, even when it’s going good, it’s hard. Lloyd continued, “I’ve got a lot of respect for those two young men.”





Utah’s frontcourt stepped up against Arizona

One of the positives that came out of the loss to Arizona was the play of Utah forwards, Keanu Dawes and Ezra Ausar. Both scored a team high 18 points, while Dawes recorded his third double-double of the season with 10 rebounds — Ausar contributed another eight boards.

Eilert acknowledged he rewarded Dawes with more time because he delivered exactly what he was asking the team for.

“I told them we’re going to play with confidence and we’re going to play with force, and that’s what he gave me,” said Eilert. “When he attacks that glass, he’s as good as anyone in the league, getting that second chance opportunity.”





Up next

The Utes head back home for a Saturday showdown with the Arizona State Sun Devils who are 13-15 overall and at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. After that, they’ll wrap their regular season with their senior night against West Virginia and a trip to Provo against BYU.



