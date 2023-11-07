



The University of Utah began their 20223-34 men’s basketball season in dominant fashion on Monday night, putting the “run’” back into the Runnin’ Utes, as they broke the century mark with a 101-66 victory over Eastern Washington.

Keita states case for a big role

Sophomore Keba Keita is believed to have a bright future, despite not being in the starting lineup. Lawson Lovering got the nod over Keita to start the season as Utah is attempting to convert Branden Carlson to a stretch-4. The move gives Utah two seven-footers, and this allows Carlson to do what he does best: shooting threes.

Despite not starting, Keita came in and provided a physical presence for 13+ minutes on his way to an efficient 11 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocked shots. He was 3-5 from the floor and 5-6 from the free throw line.

Maybe the Utes have found something special for their second unit. Maybe Keita forces their hand to put him in the starting lineup. It’s only one game, but Keita looked like he belonged and was ready to be a force.





Carlson is the star, but they don’t have to rely on him

Make no mistake, this is Branden Carlson’s team. The two-time All-Pac-12 honoree should be in for a big season, but there may need to be some patience early on. His move to power forward was done not only to give Utah more size, but also because his game projects better at that position long term. However, during the opener, he struggled.

Carlson hit one shot in each half, going 2-7 for 11 points thanks in large part to going 7-8 from the free-throw line. The fact that Utah’s leader only made two buckets but still ended up in double-figures is a welcome sign. Carlson still found a way to make an impact even on an off night.





“Runnin’” leads to opportunities

Thanks to their fast-paced ball movement, the Utes finished with six players scoring in double-figures. Gabe Madsen led the way with 20 points, as he also showed increased physicality to his game. Cole Bajema was next with 17 and Rollie Worster had 15. Carlson, Keita and also Ben Carlson all finished with 11.

Worster led an attack that was quick and deliberate with their passing. Madsen and Bajema led the way from the outside with 4-7 and 3-6 on three-point attempts, respectively.

The Utes won convincingly like they were expected to do, but topping 100 points was a welcomed surprise.





Up Next

The Utes face UC Riverside on Friday November 10th before heading out to face Wake Forest in the opening round of the Charleston Classic. Depending on the results, they’ll then face either Houston or Towson on November 17th.



