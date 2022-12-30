The 9-4 Runnin’ Utes opened up Pac-12 play in Berkeley against the 1-12 Cal Bears after eight days off. It wasn’t a pretty game, but the Utes pulled away with the win, 58-43. The Utes are now 3-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since their 2014-15 season.

Shooting was an issue for both teams

Utah struggled with its shot from start to finish. Utah would shoot 15.8 percent from the perimeter, hitting only 3-19 from the three-point line. The Utes missed their first 11 attempts until Wilguens Exacte Jr hit a three-point jumper with 13:20 left in the second half. Overall, Utah shot 39.6 percent from the field.

Fortunately for Utah, the rims looked even smaller for Cal as they shot 34.1 percent overall, 16.7 percent from three, and a brutal 11-20 for 55 percent from the free-throw line.

Only two Utes hit double-figures

Branden Carlson led the Utes with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists – he would foul out with three minutes left in the game. Lazar Stefanovic also added another 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Stefanovic and Carlson were the only Utes to reach double digits.

Marco Anthony just missed double-figures with nine points and six boards. Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster scored five each, going a combined 3-12 from the field and 1-6 from three.

Utah held strong from start to finish

Up next

