



The Runnin’ Utes did what they were supposed to do on Monday night, blowing out an over-matched team. Former longtime NBA vet, Rod Strickland, made his head coaching debut for Long Island University with a scrappy group that had their moments. However, the 2022-23 version of the Runnin’ Utes proved they’re much more equipped to withstand those runs, eventually running away with the win, 89-48.

The new depth and athleticism is apparent

Ten of 14 players who appeared in the game played over ten minutes. No, you can’t judge what the rotation will be off of a game like this, but it’s apparent that there’s quality depth. Gavin Baxter only played six minutes, but once he gets back into game shape, he should see the court as much as possible. Of that group of ten, five scored in double-figures, led by Branden Carlson with 21.

The additions of Keba Keita, Mike Saunders Jr., Wilguens Exacte Jr., and the return to health of Bostyn Holt provides this team with athleticism they were missing last season. Wisconsin transfer, Ben Carlson surprisingly didn’t score, but he impacted the game as the leading rebounder in 18 minutes of starting action.

This group is refreshing to watch. When Keita can stay out of foul trouble, they also have an imposing physical presence down low, as he had three blocks during 12 foul-plagued minutes.

It’s Branden Carlson’s team

Six scholarship players returned from last year’s team, and even with all of that turnover, make no mistake that the Runnin’ Utes offense still runs through Branden Carlson. Utah’s fourth-year big, scored his game-high 21 points off of 10-16 shooting and 1-3 from deep. He recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds and also swatted three shots. Most importantly, Carlson avoided foul trouble, only committing one foul.

With consistency, he could emerge as one of the best bigs in the country. Despite Utah’s newfound depth and athleticism, he’s still the key guy.





Utes won with the dirty work

It should come as no surprise that the Utes dominated the categories of points off of turnovers and second chance points. LUI was outscored 23-4 on second chance points. They also committed 17 turnovers to only seven committed by the Utes. Utah also held a 53-24 edge on the boards.

Again, none of this should come as any surprise as they did what they were supposed to do, but it just felt different with this team doing it. This allowed them to overcome an 11 point scoring run by LIU at one point, as they gathered themselves and blew the game wide open soon after.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes host CSU Bakersfield on Friday at 5 PM. It will be the Military Appreciation Game, as the football team is doing the same the following day.



