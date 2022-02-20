Takeaways: Runnin’ Utes Complete Cal Sweep





The Runnin’ Utes completed their first season sweep under head coach Craig Smith, defeating the Cal Bears in Berkeley. Despite leading most of the game, Utah found themselves in a battle until the final buzzer before prevailing, 60-58.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





Anthony was all-around fantastic

The Utes grizzled veteran has become their glue-guy in just one season with the team. On Saturday, he was asked to defend Jordan Shepherd, who just one week ago erupted for 33 points and seven rebounds against Oregon.

With Anthony guarding him the majority of the game, Shepherd went 2-7 from the field and 0-3 from three-point land. He got the majority of his points from the free-throw line, going 6-8. On the offensive end, Anthony was Utah’s leading scorer with 13 points, he also converted two "and-1’s."

What Anthony does for this Utah team goes well beyond the box score.





Utah’s bench made the difference in the win

It was a low-scoring contest, there were plenty of crucial things that swung the game in Utah’s favor, like a 19-13 point advantage off turnovers or a 9-4 differential on second chance points. However, the most crucial statistic was Utah’s winning the battle of the reserves and more than doubling Cal’s total 21-10.

Lahat Thioune was the most efficient of the group going 3-5 from the field for six points and four rebounds in just under 12 minutes. Both Riley Battin and Jaxon Brenchley hit two shots apiece. David Jenkins Jr. continues to be a mystery as he played three minutes and didn’t shoot a single shot. For Utah to have a fighter’s chance in the Pac-12 Tournament, he’ll have to rediscover his early season magic.





Carlson’s season of bad luck continues

Utah star center, Branden Carlson is supposed to be the centerpiece of this Utah team. Unfortunately, freak things keep stalling his season, as he’s played in 20 of 27 possible games. He tweaked his ankle against USC and luckily only missed the rest of that game. Then, he was out due to health and safety protocols. Then, he had the emergency appendectomy. On Saturday, just as the team seems to be turning the corner and playing better basketball, Carlson tweaked his ankle during a non-contact play. He was helped off the court without putting any weight on the ankle.

With Dusan Mahorcic kicked off the team, if Carlson misses any time, the Utes are down to Lahat Thioune at center, and Riley Battin would likely move over and back him up. It’s an unfortunate blow for a team that has been playing much better basketball, as of late.

The Utes need Carlson because everything flows better with him on the floor.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes head home to the Jon M. Huntsman Center for two late night matchups against the no. 3 Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The tip-off against the Wildcats will be at 9 PM MST on Thursday and the game against the Sun Devils will start Saturday at 8 PM MST. The Utes will welcome back friend-turned-foe, Pelle Larsson, as he transferred this past offseason to Arizona.



