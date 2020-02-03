During that stretch the Utes went 1-6 from the field and had five turnovers. At the rate that these dry spells keep happening, it has more than to do with “the ball didn’t go in the hoop,” (thanks Jim Boylen). This also had to do with failure to make in-game adjustments.

Over the last few losses, Utah’s shooting had been atrocious. They go on brief spurts, like when they fought back from a double-digit deficit to get a close as four points, but then the wheels fell off again. From the 9:12 to the 3:06 mark, the Utes could only muster two points. By the time Timmy Allen broke the drought with a three-pointer, the Bruins had already gone on a 17-2 run.

The University of Utah continued their road struggles on Sunday, as they lost to the UCLA Bruins, 73-57. The Runnin’ Utes are now 0-5 on the road during Pac-12 play.





Where’s the accountability?

The program has had so much turnover over the years that, there’s a problem right now with finding a grizzled veteran as a team leader. Who should that be, Allen? Sure, since he’s the team’s best player, but he’s also just a sophomore. Good teams have leaders in place that are rarely questioned and hold their teammates accountable. Those leaders are also respected voices by the Head Coach, with whom he can consult frequently. That’s non-existent right now.



However, before all blame is thrown on Krystkowiak, both Jayce Johnson and Donnie Tillman would be upperclassmen that would be able to provide that. The problem? Johnson thought he was better than he is and left because he didn’t want to buy into his role. Tillman’s off the court issues gave him a nudge out the door and those have continued at UNLV.



So what’s the point here? Krystkowiak constantly talks about the team being young—which is played out. At some point the coaches, as well as the players, need to be held accountable. Can that happen this season? If not, the Utes will stay at the bottom of the Pac-12.







A healthy Gach will make a difference

Instead of a takeaway, this might as well be viewed as a “bold prediction,” with how Both Gach has been struggling. The fact remains, Gach is a difference-maker even if his shot isn’t falling. The last two games, the Utes have missed his size and athleticism.



A healthy Gach that finally regains his confidence is the difference-maker that would put Utah in the middle of the pack. Without him, the Utes are likely to remain at the rear of the Pac-12.







Up next

The Utes head home back to their friendly home to face the 16-5 (5-3, Pac-12) Stanford Cardinal on Thursday. They’ll follow that up on Saturday against the middle of the pack, Cal Bears (10-11 overall, 4-4 Pac-12). After this week, they’ll cycle back through the Pac-12 teams, in hopes of a better second half to conference play.







EDITOR’S NOTE: We look forward to these takeaways being positive, but we’re not just going to put a rosy spin on things. That said, the Utes still have plenty of time to work their way into a more favorable seed for the Pac-12 tournament. A home sweep would be a positive step for them, leading into the last half of Pac-12 play.



