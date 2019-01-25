The Runnin’ Utes prevailed with a big road win on Thursday night, as they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, 70-66. The win moved Utah to 10-8 and Stanford to 9-10 on the year, setting up the Utes for would should turn into a positive Northern California road trip.

Here are the takeaways from the Pac-12 battle:





Slow starts stymied both teams

Slow starts were a problem for both teams on Thursday night, as the Utes and the Cardinal struggled to get their offenses going in the first half. At the ten minute mark in the first half, the score was only 14-13 for Stanford. The Utes struggled to penetrate the post and get points in the paint against Stanford's long, physical defenders, but they eventually adjusted their game plan and started hitting some shots, grinding their way to a 31-26 halftime lead. The sluggish play by both teams continued in to the second half, though, and the difference in this one wound up being one of Utah's strengths- three-pointers.





Hot three-point shooting carried the Utes to the win

When the going gets tough, a team sometimes needs to rely on what it does best in order to gut out a win, and Utah did exactly that. The team as a whole shot well from distance, which proved to be the one huge difference-maker in the stats. On the night, the Utes shot 9-14 with Parker Van Dyke and Donnie Tillman both joining Barefield with two makes, apiece. The Cardinal, on the other hand, struggled as they went a measly 4-17. Both teams matched each other with 25 made field goals and 13 turnovers each, so Stanford’s inability to drain it from distance was their undoing.



