It was another road loss for the Runnin Utes on Sunday night, as they fell to the Oregon Ducks 80-62. The Utes are now a miserable 2-17 against the Ducks under Larry Krystkowiak, and are still winless on the road in conference play this year. While the result was disappointing, although not unexpected, there were some positives to be seen, particularly the fight that the team showed in a hostile environment.

Utah performed relatively well offensively

In a tough road environment, the Utes actually performed fairly well on offense, but it wasn’t nearly enough against the Ducks. They shot 44% from the field and 30% from three-point range, while doubling up Oregon on offensive rebounds, 10-5. However, as well as Utah shot it, Oregon was significantly better, shooting just under 58% from the field and 50% from three-point range—while doubling up the Utes’ made three-point attempts.



Timmy Allen and Both Gach combined to shoot 4-16, and when that happens, the Utes will undoubtedly lose.



Oregon’s pace and pressure were the issue

Not only did Allen and Gach struggle shooting the ball, they also struggled taking care of the ball. Allen committed six turnovers and Gach committed three, for nine of Utah’s 13 turnovers. Aside from Rylan Jones, these two should be the most dependable with the ball. When they’re turning it over obviously bad things are going to happen. This has consistently been an issue under Krystkowiak, and something that the Utes struggle with every year, particularly against the Ducks.



Up next: vs. UCLA, Feb 20

The Utes return home to try to split the season series with UCLA, as they welcome the 15-11 Bruins to the Huntsman Center for an 8:30 PM tipoff.

