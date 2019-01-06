Takeaways: Runnin' Utes at Arizona
The Runnin’ Utes traveled to Tucson on Saturday, looking to pull off a rarity--a sweep of the Arizona road trip. Since they joined the Pac-12, only one other conference team has been able to pull t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news