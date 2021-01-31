UteNation - Takeaways: Plummer and the Utes Rally to Beat Colorado





The Runnin' Utes rallied back from 19 down midway through the second half to steal a win from a good Colorado Buffaloes squad, 77 to 74. The Utes have now won three of their last five games and seem to be starting to play more up to their potential.

Plummer sparks the comeback

It was a rough first half for Alfonso Plummer who saw action for only a minute and a half, before committing two fouls and finding himself on the bench for the rest of the first twenty minutes. Ultimately in the Utes big second half turnaround, Plummer scored 21 of his 23 points in the final eight minutes to lead the charge. He hit four three-pointers off the bench. Plummer's 4-point play at the 3:24 mark gave the Utes a 70 to 69 lead that they held onto until the end.

Allen earns second double-double on season

Timmy Allen added 17 points to Plummer's 23, but Allen also pulled in 10 rebounds for his second double-double on the season. Allen had 15 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the loss to Washington last week. Utah needs Allen to consistently play well in the final month to have any shot at making some noise in the conference tournament.

Jones' struggles continue

Rylan Jones finished the game with zero points and two assists in 17 minutes. Last season, Jones was one of the constants, but this season, his numbers have dropped considerably. Will Jones find his game down the home stretch? He’s too elite of a talent to have this type of drought. If he can regain his form in the remaining weeks of the season, he will bring a level of stability to a team that at times seems to be close to figuring things out.

Up next

After the schedule was initially adjusted for the Utes to play Arizona State twice in one week, their game on Tuesday has now been canceled. The Utes will host the Arizona Wildcats this coming Thursday in Salt Lake City at 5PM and then host the Sun Devils at noon on Sunday.



