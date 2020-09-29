UteNation - Takeaways: Patrick Steps up and Johnson Continues Dominance

So far in his career, Patrick has established himself as a player with intriguing potential. He’ll look to carry Sunday’s momentum into next week, as the Broncos desperately look for an offensive spark.

The Denver Broncos are now 0-3, with no sign of a turnaround coming. They scored one touchdown on Sunday, thanks to former Ute Tim Patrick. It was his first score of the season, as he finished with four catches for 43 yards. His production on Sunday nearly doubled his season totals, so far.

Week 3 of the NFL is in the books and former Utes continue to make their impact felt. One is on his way to establishing himself as a shutdown corner, another scored their first touchdown of the 2020 season, but another sat out and watch his competition at his position have a solid days.





Injured Moss gives Singletary chance to shine

Zack Moss missed Sunday’s game with a toe injury and Devin Singletary took full advantage of the extra touches, he went for 121 total yards in 17 opportunities. Led by Josh Allen, the Bills look to be one of the best teams in the league. This means, when they find something that works, they’re more likely to stick with it and see where it go, instead of splitting carries.

Hopefully Moss fully recovers as soon as possible, or his breakout might not come until towards the end of the season.





Johnson continues to lock his side down

His third game didn’t go as well as his first two, but partly because teams already are trying to not test him too much.Jaylon Johnson was supposed to have the biggest challenge of his early career on Sunday, but the Falcons' Julio Jones was out with an injury. Johnson went on to have four receptions for 51 yards against him, but he prevented the big plays and was rarely tested. The Chicago Bears believe they currently have the steal of the draft, some are calling him a superstar in the making,and he’s beginning to be described on the NFL level as an emerging shutdown corner.

No surprise here, right?





Devontae goes Book Mode in a relief role

Look, by now, he is what he is. Booker was given endless opportunities in Denver and it just didn’t work. Now a Raider, barring an injury to Josh Jacobs, Booker will get a few carries a game. This past Sunday he got three and went for 31 yards.

Early on in 2020, Booker is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, but only on 10 carries. Regardless, it’s nice to see Booker have something of a fresh start and if he ever gets the opportunity for an increased workload again, hopefully he’s learned from his missed opportunity in Denver.



