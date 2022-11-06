



It was a cold, wet night at the University of Utah as the No. 14 Utes took on the Arizona Wildcats. Utah hasn’t fallen to the Wildcats at home since 2014 and they continued the streak by winning comfortably 45-20. It was a game that didn’t seem close for the majority of the night, as Utah handled their business in convincing fashion.

Here are takeaways from the match-up:





Utah shut down a dangerous offense

Initially, Utah’s defense struggled to get going in the first quarter after coming up big on the Wildcats' first drive with a fumble recovery. The Wildcats’ Michael Wiley hit on a big 58 yard run. That set Jayden de Laura up to rush in for a three yard touchdown, tying the game 7-7. After that, it was complete Utah dominance.

That score would be the last time the Wildcats reached the end zone before the last two minutes of the game. Utah held the Wildcats’ to 387 yards of total offense, sacking Laura three times in their win. Lander Barton led the linebackers with four solo tackles while Karene Reid added additional four tackles, 0.5 TFL for a loss of three yards. Reid said in the post game that studying and having clear communication defensively helped them control the pace.

“We really stressed communication, we studied a lot of their route concepts knowing that they’re pass heavy team. Based on formation we were able to talk and sort everything out,” said Reid.

Utah’s secondary shut down one of the Pac-12’s leading receivers, Jacob Cowing, who is averaging 94 yards per game. He had only 29 yards on eight targets. Dorian Singer, who averages 60 yards per game, was held to nine yards on five targets. Tetairoa McMillan had the most yardage with 78 yards on seven targets, with most of it coming against Utah’s backups as time ran down.

Clayton Isbell led the Utes with seven total tackles, three solo and 0.5 TFL. JaTravis Broughton followed suit with six tackles, five solo and 1 sack for a loss of 10 yards.

With the trio of vaunted wide receivers, Utah was going to need a big game from Zemaiah Vaughn, and that’s exactly what they got. He had three tackles and led the way with three pass breakups. In recent weeks, teams are trying to attack the speedy 6-foot-3 corner and instantly regretting that decision.





Utah’s run game was key in their win

The Utes rushed for 306 yards with nine different guys carrying the rock. Ja’Quinden Jackson led the backs with 13 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. Utah unfortunately would lose Jackson late in the game due to an undisclosed upper body injury according to Coach Whittingham after the game.

True freshman quarterback Nate Johnson came in and hit the ground running, literally. Johnson would be utilized in wildcat packages and rushed for 23 yards on three carries with two touchdowns.

Five out of Utah’s six touchdowns were on the ground. Coach Whittingham said in the post game presser that the offensive line was key in having a stellar run game and credited them for controlling the line of scrimmage.

Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, Charlie Vincent and Jaylon Glover would add an additional 185 yards.





It was a glimpse of the future on offense

Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover shined other than the one goal line fumble, and Nate Johnson was electric in his first action as a Ute. Both Jackson and Glover are needed in the here and now, while Johnson showed a taste of what he could deliver as many believe him to be Rising’s heir apparent.

The 2022 Elite 11 quarterback recruit learned Monday that he would be utilized in a special package, capitalizing on his elite quickness and speed. His first two carries went for eight and nine yard touchdowns, respectively — both touchdowns.

“We were just looking for a way to provide some more spark — just creative ways to provide a spark.(Johnson) sure did that,” said Whittingham. “You saw how fast he is. He is the fastest kid on the team as far as on the track. He’s got blazing speed and you saw that manifest tonight.”





It’s a start for Thomas, now let’s see it improve or continue

Tavion Thomas’ suspension was lifted on Saturday. This is something he deserves massive credit for, as he needed to prove a lot off of the field over the last few weeks. While the suspension was lifted, the plan was for him to work his way back on special teams — where he actually got his first career tackle and seemed to genuinely enjoy being back on the field.

With injuries hammering the running back room, it got worse on Saturday, as both Jackson and Glover got dinged up during breakout performances.

Enter Thomas.

The Utes’ once feared back entered the game — with Bernard still limited — and ran the ball eight times for 38 yards and a 4.8 yard average.

Make no mistake, Thomas was being punished most of the season for issues stemming back through most of the offseason — nothing that only popped up recently. The hope is that he would own up to his actions and it seems to be happening. For the Utes to win out the next few weeks and go back to Las Vegas, a Tavion Thomas Redemption Tour could be needed. It’s now up to him to be that team guy he showed on Saturday and be ready for it.





Up next

Utah controls their own destiny as they look to defend their Pac-12 crown. First things first though, as they’ll host their Senior Night against a struggling Stanford program sitting last in conference play at 1-6. Game time and network is still to be determined.







