



The University of Utah hosted the Stanford Cardinal for their last home game of the 2022 season on Saturday night. The Utes would get off to a slow start after honoring several seniors and underclassmen before convincingly dominating the Cardinal, both offensively and defensively, 42-7.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





Thomas the Train is back on the track

Saturday night was the night that everyone had been waiting for from Tavion. Leading the backs, Thomas finished the game with 22 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The longest gain came in the middle of the fourth quarter as Thomas hit a gap up the middle to cruise in for a 36 yard rushing score. This was the breakout game needed for him to progress down the road of redemption. To put things into perspective, Thomas outgained the entire Cardinal offense himself by three yards: 177 to 180 total yards.

While it’s been a journey for Tavion to make his way back, he’s grateful for his teammates who never wavered from him.

“It’s been challenging, but you can’t run from it; you have to attack it,” said Thomas. “I’ve got these great guys right here, a great support system here. They got me back right slowly but surely, right now I'm focused on getting back with these guys and finishing this whole season out — trying to repeat back-to-back championships.”

During the post game coach Whittingham provided a little more insight into the process with Tavion over the past six weeks and having a positive outcome on the other side.

“For a while there was a couple steps forward and then three steps backwards. There were some bumps in the road there,” said Whittingham. “Tavion’s in a really good place right now. We’re really grateful that he continued to stick with it and fight through the issues they were having. We didn’t give up on him either.”





“Senior” honorees had big nights on offense

Several offensive players were key for the Utes’ success tonight. A large majority of them were ones who walked in the ceremony before the game.

Devaughn Vele finished the night with six receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. Micah Bernard had five receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. Thomas Yassmin followed with two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Rising hit seven different receivers, while freshman Nate Johnson added another touchdown pass to senior Logan Kendall for 16 yards. The pass was the first one thrown collegiately by Rising’s potential heir apparent.

Utah finished the night with 517 yards of total offense. For Cam Rising, in what most likely is his last game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, he finished the night going for 20 of 33 for 219 yards and three touchdown passes.





Defense brings the pressure

Utah had pressure on Tanner McKee all night, sacking him seven times. Simote Pepa led the way with six tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. He was a menace in the Cardinal backfield.

Jonah Elliss and Mo Diabate both had 1.5 sacks, while Cole Bishop and Lander Barton had 0.5 sacks each. Those four also had a combined 4.5 tackles for loss.

The defensive pressure on McKee was non-stop. He completed the Cardinal’s biggest play of the night on a 51-yarder while stumbling and nearly falling to the ground from pressure.

The defensive front seven has rounded into form and Oregon won’t have fun watching the game tape.





Rising looks bound for the NFL Draft

Just because players were honored in the pregame ceremony doesn’t mean that the guys can’t come back. However, Rising seemed to give a pretty definitive answer, closing out the press conference. “I believe so. Yes,” said Rising when he was asked if this was his last game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Things can change and draft grades could possibly factor in. Although, it looks as though Ute fans have seen the last home game for one of the most beloved and impactful players in program history. That being said, there are still games to be played and his Utah story is still being written. Over two seasons, Rising has provided the football program with countless special memories. He’s also helped them reach heights they'd never watched before.





Up next

Utah moves on for a tough challenge against the 8-2 (6-1 Pac-12) Oregon Ducks who just fell to Washington in shocking fashion. The Ducks will fall out of the CFP Top 10, while Utah will either jump in or be right on the cusp. The Oregon loss means only USC has an opportunity to represent the Pac-12 in the CFP now. The game will kickoff at 8:30 MST on ESPN.



