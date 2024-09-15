TAKEAWAYS: No. 12 Utah Holds Off Utah State and Wilson Sets Freshman Record

The No. 12 Utah Utes closed out their 2024 non-conference schedule on Saturday with a win against the Utah State Aggies in Logan, 38-21. Led by former Ute QB Bryson Barnes, the Aggies gave the Utah a run for their money, leading 14-3 at one point early in the game. The Utes then settled in for the victory in true freshman Isaac Wilson’s first collegiate start at quarterback.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





Defense started slow against the Pig Farmer

The Utes took on the Pig Farmer, former walkon Barnes. While he was eventually outplayed in the game by Wilson, Barnes started off hot, giving Utah an early scare.

Barnes completed 16-31 pass attempts for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also finished with 11 carries for 36 yards, as he had key moments keeping drives alive with both his arm and legs.

Surprisingly, it took the Utah defense a while to figure him completely out, as he looked like a much more dangerous passer than he ever did at Utah.

The Pig Farmer will go down in Utah lore as one of the greatest walkons in Utah history, but the last memory of Barnes will be the breakout game of Utah’s quarterback of the future in Isaac Wilson.





Wilson settled in, sets Utah freshman debut record

The Utah offense struggled to sustain long drives all game long, with the most plays in an offensive series being nine, which only resulted in a field goal. Wilson struggled early, although the receivers weren’t helping him either. There were too many drops or catchable balls missed. A lot of that had to do with the velocity the true freshman was putting on his throws.

Late in the second quarter, Wilson began to settle in, looking like the fall camp phenom that the coaches were gushing about. During one stretch he went 7-7 for 99 yards. Wilson finished the game throwing for a Utah true freshman record with three touchdown passes in his first start. He went 20-33 on the day for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His lone interception came on a bulleted pass to Brant Kuithe that the senior would normally hauls in.

Along with Wilson’s record setting debut, Kuithe moved into sixth place all-time for Utah’s receiving yards leaders, passing Britain Covey. Kuithe surpassed 2,000 yards receiving for his career.

It didn’t start pretty, but it ended with a record and encouraging signs.





Utah has their 1-2 RB punch locked in

The running back pecking order has unfolded just as UteNation expected. Micah Bernard has shown he’s more than capable of producing when he gets 15-20 carries. Freshman Mike Mitchell has supplemented Bernard perfectly, as a bruising back looking for contact as he gets the tough yards.

Bernard finished with his second game in a row over 100 yards (17 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown). He likely would have done the same against SUU had he gotten more than six carries while being rested in the second half. His long run of 64 yards, arguably sealed the victory for the Utes. Mitchell bulldozed his way to 75 yards on 14 carries.

Dijon Stanley and Charlie Vincent were the two others that got a carries, with Vincent’s coming when Bernard exited due to a cramp.

Notably, Jaylon Glover went his second game in a row without receiving a carry.





Fillinger stars, torturing the Aggies

It’s not often that you see a lineman lead the team in tackles, but defensive end Van Fillinger did just that. He was an absolute nightmare with eight tackles — two being solo — and half a sack. He also had a tackle for loss and two pass deflections — one of which he nearly intercepted.

Fillinger is finally healthy after missing the tail-end of the 2022 season due to injury and then fighting through an injury all last season. He has quickly looked like the next Utah defensive end destined to go high in the 2025 NFL Draft, following in the footsteps of his former teammate, Jonah Elliss.

The three-headed monster at defensive end of Fillinger, Logan Fano, and Connor O’Toole is one of the best parts of Utah’s defense, a scary thought for their opponents.





Up next

Utah will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a Top 15 matchup against Oklahoma State. The battle will be Utah’s first official Big 12 conference game. Utah’s Kyle Whittingham likely won’t tip his hand about the quarterback position next week, but Cam Rising is expected to be back at full strength.



