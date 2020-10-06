UteNation - Takeaways: NFL Blackmon Gets First INT and Patrick Breaks Out

Tall dependable receivers are covered in the NFL and Patrick is making the most of his opportunity. He'll look to continue his hot streak for the 1-3 Broncos next week, against the New England Patriots.

The former Ute has toiled in the NFL for the last three seasons with some occasional receptions here and there, but the Denver Broncos are ravaged with injuries and he’s emerging as they’re go-to receiver. On Thursday, he had six receptions on seven targets, for 113 yards and one touchdown. He also hauled in a 40-yard bomb.

With as well as the former Utes did on the defensive side of the ball, it was an offensive veteran, Tim Patrick, that stole the show in Week 4.

Another week and the University of Utah rookies continue to make waves in the NFL. Others saw their first action, while Zack Moss missed back-to-back weeks with a toe injury.





Back-to-Back Weeks of No Moss

The 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year practiced during the week, but was ultimately held out with a nagging toe injury. His Buffalo Bills won their fourth straight and without a great game from his backfield mate, Devin Singletary, who finished with 18 carries for 55 yards.

So far the Bills have relied on the arm of Josh Allen, but eventually their running game will need to step up, so they’ll need Moss to get healthy as soon as possible. Next week, they’ll face the 3-0 Tennessee Titans who had their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed due to positive Coronavirus tests.





Penisini Proves Stout in the Middle

His stats on the year might not show it, but John Penisini is making his presence felt. The Detroit Lions are in desperate need of a run-stopping presence up the middle of their defense and the former Utes has begun to see his opportunities increase. Sunday against the Saints, he had five tackles, with one being solo.

This upcoming week, the Lions face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look for his workload to steadily increase as the Lions and the NFL find out exactly what the University of Utah knows, Penisini is a run stuffing beast that’s willing to do the dirty work.





Blackmon Bests Johnson

Well, that was fun! The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 19-11, with two former Ute-greats making big time plays. Jaylon Johnson did get beat for a 30+ yard gain that led to a touchdown, but he also had two PBUs, one coming at the goal line. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers also rushed another pass that Johnson defended well in the end zone.

As good of a game Johnson had, Julian Blackmon stole the show with three PBUs and a drive-killing interception — the first of his NFL career.

Next week, the Colts face the Cleveland Browns, while the Bears face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both Blackmon and Johnson are making waves in the league, with Johnson forming a suffocating duo with Kyle Fuller. Johnson will try to get his first NFL interception next week against the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady.



