TAKEAWAYS: Madsen Joins 1,000 Point Club in Runnin' Utes Win, 98-63

The Runnin’ Utes started their 2024-25 season 2-0 on Thursday with their 1,900 win in program history. Utah handed Central Arkansas a decisive defeat, as they ran away from the Bears from the opening tip, 98-63.

Gabe Madsen for 1,000

There hasn’t been a ton of positives around the Utah basketball program lately, but senior wing Gabe Madsen has been an outlier. Madsen has consistently been one of the Utes go-to offensive weapons since he arrived in 2021. On Thursday night, he went over 1,000 points for his college career, currently sitting at 1,015.

A positive in a not ideal situation

The Utes have been without their three guys that can play center: Lawson Lovering, Zach Keller, and Ibi Traore. This has created an opportunity for 6-foot-10 and 211-pound wing Jake Wahlin to get more playing time at an unfamiliar position. Despite his thin frame and being more known as a perimeter player, Wahlin is excelling so far this season. The rebounding could get better, as he only hauled in three total, but he stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six steals, and four blocks.

Numerous Utes load the box score

Making it rain

For the second game in a row, the Utes hit 19 three-pointers, tying their school record that they set earlier the week. They put up 50 threes total, which broke the school record. In total, both teams had 90 attempts from long-distance. According to Utah head coach Craig Smith, the amount of attempts weren’t by design, but they happened because of the pace of the game and the looks the Utes were getting.

Up next

