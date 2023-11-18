



In what turned out to be mostly a one-sided contest that the Utes surrendered early, Utah has effectively been eliminated from any shot at the Pac-12 title game, and for the first time since 2018 (not counting 2020), will not finish the season with double-digit wins.

Here are the takeaways from Utah's 42-18 loss against Arizona:





Utah was even more shorthanded than normal

In addition to a longlist of injuries, the Utes were as shorthanded as possible against the Wildcats as illness and several new injuries kept even more key players from the field.

Without Cole Bishop, Karene Reid, and Jonah Elliss, the defense didn’t stand much of a chance against the hot-handed Wildcats. In just the first quarter alone, Utah surrendered 150+ passing yards and 21 points.

Additionally. With Sione Vaki limited and so many young players getting some of their first real reps, Utah’s inexperience shined through as the amount of starters sidelined couldn’t be overcome.

All credit to the Wildcats, though. Utah probably wouldn’t have beat them regardless today.





Arizona started fast and attacked Utah effectively

Right out of the gate, the Wildcats drew from the Washington blueprint last week and aired it out against Utah’s depleted defense. With touchdowns on their first three drives, Arizona let their playmakers feast and Noah Fifita had himself a day early on.

On the flipside, Utah played right into Arizona’s hand as they attacked on the ground at questionable moments. While stats aren’t always everything, it's no mystery that the Wildcats simply do not surrender yards on the ground.

Coming into the matchup with Utah, Arizona hadn’t even given up 1000 yards rushing on the year. Thus, Utah went into the half with 43 yards and only seven points after they finally figured out late that passing was the most effective way to move the football.





Arizona is a good program and rising quickly

Two years ago, the Arizona football program was arguably at an all-time-low as they finished with a 1-11 record. However, after a decent 5-7 season in 2022, The Wildcats are now 8-3 in 2023 and appear to have themselves a high powered offense with a formidable defense as well.

Behind Noah Fifita and some talented receivers, the Wildcats demonstrated what their program is capable of and this is just the beginning for the young freshman.

Looking ahead to next season, the Utes and Wildcats might be the best two teams in the new Big-12 and could be competing for the conference title in 2024.





Vele is ready for the NFL

While Cam Rising’s absence has been felt throughout the program, arguably one of the most impacted individuals has been Devaughn Vele. After returning to the program to play one more year with Rising, Vele has been underutilized for most of the season. However, in recent week’s Vele has been the go-to-target for Bryson Barnes and he’s been lighting up defenses.

Over the last two games, Vele has averaged 128 yards, contributed to multiple scoring drives and even found the end zone once himself. It’s no secret he’s talented but Utah simply hasn’t used him until now.

He’s a lot better than his season and even career stats demonstrate. The last few weeks are proof of that.



