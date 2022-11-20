



The University of Utah came into Eugene, Oregon looking to solidify their return to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Unfortunately, offensive struggles and costly mistakes crushed any chances of a win, as Utah fell to the Oregon Ducks 20-17.

The offense had its worst game of 2022

It was not Cam Rising’s night. Oregon’s defense shut down the Utes offensively making it impossible to get into a rhythm. It’s also fair to say, the Utes also continuously destroyed any brief momentum they had throughout the game. Rising completed just 21/38 passes for 170 yards and three interceptions. It’s clear that his leg injury is still bothering him and limiting his game.

In the first half, the Utes offense had their chances getting deep into Ducks territory on three of four drives, but only had three points to show for it.

In the second half Jaylen Dixon would score a touchdown with a jet sweep, tying the game 17-17. However, another interception with 4:27 left in the fourth and an incomplete pass on 4th and 6 off of Solomon Enis outstretched hands solidified the loss.

The Utah offense had countless opportunities, but continuously couldn’t make the crucial plays.

“It wasn’t good enough,” said Rising. “We didn’t do what we needed to do to be successful. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. I’ve got to play better personally, myself.”

While Rising accepted the blame, there was also the interesting decision to go with an ineffective Tavion Thomas—who was running timidly at times—while Ja’Quinden Jackson had three impressive carries totaling 23 yards. At one point, Thomas had 11 carries for the same total yards. Thomas finished with 19 carries and 55 yards averaging only 2.9 yards per carry.





Mistakes cost the Utes the game

Early on in the game the Utes found themselves getting in their own way. An early offensive holding penalty on Solomon Enis forced the Utes on a second and long. Rising’s passes to Devaughn Vele and Money Parks would fall short forcing the Utes to attempt and miss a 38-yard field goal. (We’ll discuss that in its own takeaway below)

A few series later, Zemaiah Vaughn would strip the ball against Oregon and Cole Bishop would recover. Then on Utah's next offensive play, Cam Rising’s pass would be tipped and Oregon would come up with the interception — the Ducks would score off that drive.

The Utes had plenty of opportunities to make plays but adding two more interceptions and a poor throw to wide open Dalton Kincaid on a crucial fourth down added to the frustrations.





Kicking might have cost Utah a special season again

This one falls in the mistakes, but it’s bad enough it gets its own category. Over the last two years Utah’s punters and place-kickers have been so bad that it has cost them the chance at two special seasons.

Jadon Redding started the game off on a sour note by kicking what college kickers considered a chip-shot field goal at 38 yards. He then followed that up by making a 45-yarder that had just enough juice to get over the crossbar. The Utes were 1-4 on 4th down. While not all of those were in field goal range, knowing you can’t rely on your alters your plan of attack puts your offense—and potentially your defense—in difficult situations.

Of Utah’s three failed 4th down attempts, one happened at Oregon’s 11 yard-line and the other happened at the Oregon 26. All the other mistakes offensively weren’t ideal at all, but there is little doubt that their lack of a field goal kicker cost them points on three possessions, in a game that they lost by three points.





Heroic effort by the defense in the second half

The Utes found themselves down 14 going into the half, but a huge momentum shift occurred on Oregon’s first drive early in the third quarter. The Ducks fumbled a trick play and Karene Reid returned it for a 11 yard touchdown.

The Reid brothers would lead the defense in their loss, Karene Reid would have 7 tackles, five solo, two assists and a touchdown while Gabe Reid had 8 tackles, three solo and five assists.

Near the end of the third quarter, the Ducks had -7 total yards. They also held Oregon to only a field goal.

Clark Phillips III gave Utah hope by picking off Bo Nix on the Ducks 26 yard line with under 6 minutes to play. However, despite the defense’s gutsy effort, the offense would give the ball right back, putting their back against the wall once again.





Up next

The Utes close out their 2022 regular season in Boulder against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday November 26 at 2 PM MST on Pac-12 Network. There’s still a chance Utah can make the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC.

UCLA losing to the Trojans on Saturday helped Utah in the event of a three team tiebreaker. They obviously need to beat Colorado, first and foremost. Then, Oregon State needs to beat Oregon, UCLA needs to beat Cal, and Washington needs to beat Washington State.

They no longer hold their own destiny, but that’s shockingly doable chaos.



