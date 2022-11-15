



The Runnin’ Utes had their first decent test of the season on Monday with a 70-58 victory over the Idaho State Bengals. The Utes would be led by star center Branden Carlson and his career-high 26 points.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





The Utes withstood the runs

For a good portion of the game, the Idaho State Bengals wouldn’t go away. The Bengals would never lead in the game, but kept things close enough that the Utes couldn’t coast and get backups valuable playing time.

That’s not always a bad thing though. The Bengals would hit three of their five first half three-pointers on three consecutive possessions bringing the score to 53-52 just under 10 minutes into the game. At one point, with Idaho State hanging around, Utah adjusted to more of a full-court press.

With Utah only up one, Branden Carlson would take over with six consecutive points, as Utah finished the half on a 17-6 run.





Carlson is the obvious “Alpha” of the group

The signs have been there for the last few years. Then, Carlson began to break out more under Craig Smith last season until COVID and an appendicitis attack derailed his progress.

Now under the tutelage of Chris Burgess, Carlson has become a complete player that is the unquestioned player to take over games for Utah. He’s averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three blocks. On Monday, he was the only Ute in double-figures with 26 points. He also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

As mentioned above, his six consecutive points after a nine point Bengals run was crucial. In years past it seemed everyone would hope he’d take over a game. In 2022, it’s now expected.





A nice debut for Tarlac

The Utes showcased their depth on Monday with the debut of freshman Luka Tarlac. Already down Marco Anthony — who has yet to suit up for the season — the Utes were also down freshman enforcer, Keba Keita.

Enter Luka Tarlac.

The 6-foot-7 and 214 pound freshman wing from Belgrade, Serbia played just under 18 minutes. He went 3-4 from the field for eight points and had four rebounds. In his first collegiate action, looked comfortable and like he belonged. He’s another nice depth piece to add to Utah’s arsenal.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will host Sam Houston State on Thursday 7 PM MST in their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. They’ll then travel to Florida for the remainder of the tournament and play Georgia Tech on November 21 at 4 PM MST. Utah is a part of the BEACH Division with Georgia Tech, Marquette, and Mississippi State. The PALMS Division is Long Island, Northern Illinois, Sam Houston State, and South Dakota. The BEACH Division championship game will be held on November 23 at 6:30 PM MST.



