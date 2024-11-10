TAKEAWAYS: BYU Stuns Utah on Shocking Ending, 22-21





After leading for most of the game, a controversial defensive holding penalty on the final BYU drive ultimately cost the Utes their win. Despite their strong first half, Utah couldn’t score any points in the second half, allowing the Cougars to mount a comeback and claim victory on the final drive of the game despite being shut out most of the game, beating Utah 22-21.

Here are the takeaways:





The offense had rhythm in the first half

It looked like Utah had finally found the offensive spark they’d been seeking. In the first half, the offense looked sharp with Brandon Rose leading the way. While the total offensive numbers don't jump off the page, Utah sustained multiple drives, showing some improvement in the passing game and efficiently got points on the board. Rose’s mobility was especially notable.

Early on, Rose took off for a 27-yard run on a quarterback draw. Later, he escaped pocket pressure to pick up 8 yards for a first down and added a 9-yard gain that set Utah up with 3rd and 1 in the red zone. Rose attempted only two passes before firing a strike to Brant Kuithe in the front of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown—a particularly impressive throw given it was just his third attempt.

Rose followed this up with a deep, confident pass to Dorian Singer over the middle, and in a tight situation threading the ball. Rose connected with Singer several more times, then found Micah Bernard in the flat for a second touchdown. Although it was a simple pass, his quick decision-making, especially under pressure, marked a noticeable improvement for the Utah offense from previous games.

Rose closed out the half completing 8 of 11 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards on 3 carries.

The most questionable call in the first half was having seldom-used receiver Damien Alford throw a pass that the entire stadium knew was getting picked off right when it left his hand.

After Utah gained a good rhythm and momentum in the first half, the second half told a different story. Utah struggled to sustain drives as the Cougars gradually chipped away at the lead. Rose threw an interception that set up a BYU field goal, and the Utes managed only 79 yards on 25 plays, unable to put together another scoring drive. Once Utah legend Brant Kuithe left the game due to injury, the Utah game plan was flipped on its head. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, likely under the discretion of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, soon went to a conservative game plan instead of trusting the offense to win it. This shift in momentum was arguably what cost Utah the game in the bigger picture, rather than the controversial officiating call that gave BYU a late chance to win.





The Rose Era should be here to stay

In a move that was expected, although not officially known until kick off, Brandon Rose won the quarterback battle during the week. The performance wasn’t perfect, but the better flow to the offense was evident. Rose finished the game completing 12 of 21 passes, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 55 yards.

Throughout this season, Utah freshman quarterback, Isaac Wilson was thrust into an unenviable situation, trying to lead a team as an 18-year-old true freshman. He has a bright future ahead of him, but it’s clear that this year would have been a much better year for him to sit back and soak everything in. Unfortunately, the injury to Cam Rising did not allow for that situation to happen. Wilson was drinking out of a fire hose, and the inexperience showed.

Now with the emergence of Rose, Wilson can sit back and absorb everything in the way that it was meant to be at the start of the year. This sets the stage for a quarterback battle in the spring.

Unfortunately, for Utah and Rose, they didn’t get the win. Blame it on whatever you want: the officiating, losing Brant Kuithe in the middle of the game during a game plan that was apparent that it was built around him, or Utah’s conservative offensive play-calling when they had the lead. Whatever it was, Rose breathed new life into Utah’s offense and gave them every opportunity to win that game. He has a swagger that his team feeds off of, and it’s a swagger that needs to be given every opportunity to succeed.





The defense did everything right

Utah’s defense dominated BYU the entire night, holding the Cougars without an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter and forcing them to only complete 1 of 12 on third downs. Even in early drives when BYU was knocking on Utah's door in the red zone, the defense forced the Cougars to settle for field goals both times.

Several times Utah had BYU pinned deep in their own territory, putting pressure on Retzlaff all night, sacking him three times and generating nine TFL. Hurrying and confusing Retzlaff all night, he completed 15 of 33 passes for 219 yards. Cameron Calhoun also intercepted a two point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter that could have tied the game.

On the final possession of the game Utah had the Cougars on their own 9 yard line, the defense continually bringing the heat, forced Retzlaff to throw the ball away several times and nearly sacked him in the end zone on 3rd down. On 4th down, Karene Reid would break through the Cougars offensive line and sack Retzlaff. What was thought to be the end of the game quickly brought life back to the Cougars bench as Zemaiah Vaughn would be called for a questionable defensive holding call. That penalty converted the 4th down and ultimately led BYU marching down the field to hit the game winning field goal. Tough ending for the defense who did everything right to hand BYU their first loss of the season.

The defense once again didn’t deserve to be put in the situation they were in. The second half offensive play-calling did them a complete disservice.





Harlan was right. Hear this out...

Just after the game concluded, Utah Athletics Director, Mark Harlan made a move that will be talked about all week and live in rivalry for years to come.

"I've been an athletic director for 12 years," Harlan said. "This game was absolutely stolen from us. We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed. I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight."

You can argue whether he was right or whether he was wrong, but the simple fact of the matter is good leaders take heat off of their guys at crucial points in time. Whether it was or wasn’t a hold or whether the time out came in time, all of that is debatable. Utah had every right to be pissed off and want to go scorched earth.

Regardless of Harlan’s now infamous press conference appearance, Utah has had a difficult time adjusting from the Pac-12 officiating calls, to transitioning to the Big 12 officials. It’s something they’ll have to chart over the offseason and have a better plan of attack to combat that in 2025.





Up next

Utah will attempt to play the role of spoiler, as they travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 10 AM next Saturday. They’ll have a difficult task ahead of them as they face Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter.



