UteNation - Takeaways: Big Days Again for Blackmon and Patrick





Week 6 of the NFL season saw one Ute return, another move back to a backup role, and watched another seal a comeback victory with an interception.

The Buffalo Bills’ Zack Moss returned to action after missing three weeks, but it’s becoming readily apparent for him to do anything significant, he needs to not have his carries so spaced out. We’ll see if that changes and he slowly gets integrated back into their game plans.

One week after making a miraculous return to live game action, Alex Smith was backing up Kyle Allen, after Allen was cleared to play. Something tells me his comeback is far from over in 2020, though.

Oh and then there’s Julian Blackmon… well, let’s get to that in a moment…

Penisini the Lions’ Run Stopper? Yep

Former Ute John Penisini isn’t going to ever generate a ton of stats, but as Ute fans have seen with so many great defensive tackles, that doesn’t mean he can’t leave his mark on a game. The Lions have been looking for an answer with obvious run or short yardage plays and so far Penisini has provided that answer. As evidenced by the clip below, he’s making a quick adjustment to the size and speed of the NFL game. So much so, that offenses could soon be adjusting their run game when lining up against him.



