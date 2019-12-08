



The University of Utah is headed to the Alamo Bowl to take on the Texas Longhorns at 5:30pm MST on December 31st. The reality is that it’s not what the program wanted, but they’ll have to make due, as they play a 7-5 Longhorns squad who finished tied for third in the Big 12.

As we always do after the football games, we give our takeaways. There was an article written after the Utes’ crushing loss to Oregon, but Ute Nation publisher Alex Markham called an audible, to look at some positives.

A championship will come when not expected

When the level of competition increases like it does being in a P5 conference, highly-anticipated dream seasons are never a near-certainty. This isn’t the Mountain West Conference, anymore. The Utes learned this on Friday’s night. The point of this isn’t to give excuses. Let’s be honest, the loss was made worse after the College Football Playoff selection show came and everything fell into place for the desired outcome, other than Utah’s end of the deal.

The Utes will have their time in the Rose Bowl, or an even better outcome than that. The thing is, it’s likely to come when the target isn’t on the program’s back. These guys thrive as the underdog and the majority of teams heaped with all of the same preseason praise, probably wouldn’t have even found themselves in the position that the Utes did.

A winning foundation has been laid

This senior class may not have gotten the final result they wanted, but will leave a legacy of success in their wake as they move on to future endeavors in the NFL and other fields. What they have been able to accomplish this year has drawn eyes to the Utes from all around the country, and that's something that the team will be able to build off of in the future.

Next year will almost certainly mean a step back with so many key losses on the defense, along with Huntley and Moss moving on from the offense. However, this season has drawn the interest of really all but one high-level local recruits—which most in the past, likely would have looked out of state for their collegiate playing careers.

Trust in Ludwig, Utah has a stable offense

The 2019 season welcomed back Andy Ludwig as the offensive coordinator, which brought a level of offensive efficiency that has not graced Salt Lake City for quite some time, as well as consistent production from different aspects of the offense. Sure, the offense heavily relied on the services of Zack Moss, but similar to when Norm Chow ran the offense, the Utes cashed in on Ludwig’s years of experience as an OC around the country nearly maximizing the offense to its full potential. This included a near 3,000 yard passing season from Tyler Huntley and a QBR of 84, Utah averaged 34 points and over 440 yards per game. There is always something that can be improved, but Ute Nation should be encouraged in Ludwig’s first season back at Utah.

Remember the 2019 defense for how historically great it was

Okay, so Friday night went the completely opposite as expected and especially from the defensive side of the ball. Instead of dwelling on the one game, over time fans needs to remember them for the complete and utter dominance over, as well as several storied careers. Everyone who started at least one game defense for the 2019 Utes, will at least have a shot at the NFL. Let that sink in for a minute. What Ute Nation was treated to this season, was truly legendary.

Thank the players

Social Media is a nasty thing. Keyboard bullies can destroy souls, but plenty of people just post away—even linking a player—as their emotions explode. So here’s a challenge, spend the next week to thank at treats three Ute players each day. Feeling negative? We get it, but do what you can to change your thoughts. Your team needs that right know because believe us, for as disappointed as the fans are, the team is devastated.

