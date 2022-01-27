Taala Enjoys Utah Junior Day Experience





The University of Utah is known to produce elite offensive lineman under Coach Jim Harding. Taliafi Taala, a three-star lineman from Alta High School in Sandy, Utah is one of the top prospects out of the West for the class of 2023. Taala, a 6-foot-7, 280 pound offensive tackle, ranked no. 34 by Rivals at his position, spent this past weekend with the Utes.

“It was awesome! I’ve loved the school my whole life,” said Taala. “So, it was really cool going there.”

During his visit, he was able to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff.

“I was around Coach Harding the most, the coach who recruited me, and it was awesome getting to learn more about him and the school,” said Taala. “The whole staff was great though, and I loved getting to know more about them.”

Taala is related to former Ute Tenny Palepoi, who went on to play in the NFL for the Chargers. While they’re cousins, Taala refers to him as Uncle Tenny.

“I was a big Utah fan growing up, especially when he was playing,” said Taala. “After I stayed a Utah fan but right now I’m a fan for every school that’s offered me.”

While Taala has enjoyed the process, it’s still early and he doesn’t want to take anything off the table just yet. “Recruiting is going good, I love all the schools who have been reaching out to me and offered me. Right now the U is showing a lot of love and I love it,” said Taala. “Right now, I’m still keeping an open mind, so I haven’t really started favoriting schools.”

Taala’s current offers are Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, USC and Utah. He says his decision will be based on the school that is the all-around best fit for him.

“I want a school that makes me feel like it’s a second home. Somewhere I can feel sure about. Also the culture of the school is very important to me. A place where I can feel comfortable.”

As Taala prepares for his senior season, he’s hoping to have his decision made before his senior season begins. He still needs to sit down and decide on other unofficial visits and camps over the coming months, but one thing is certain, Utah is in a great position for the talented lineman.



