Statistically Speaking: Utah vs. Weber State





Twelve games on the calendar. Fans in the stands. Consistent rosters, hopefully. Standard practices. College football as we know it is back! Can I get a “ki-yi?!”

As for the precious, delicate models my predictions are based on, however, we are still a good ways away from 'as we know it'. COVID created some tremendous challenges to predictive analytics, leading to a year of data hardly worth the bytes to store. Add that to big structural changes in the way the market allocates talent between teams and we have a recipe for an uncertain, chaotic year. In that uncertainty lies opportunity, for Utah at least.

COVID 19 and changes to NCAA rules created a much richer transfer environment than in prior years, with players having an easier time transferring and much more likely to be eligible immediately. Utah has traditionally excelled at attracting more seasoned talent, often securing impact JuCo and grad transfers to shore up holes in the roster. The coaches hit the transfer portal hard and hit paydirt multiple times.

A quick look at the roster spells a dire situation for Utah's offense thanks to graduation, transfers, and the tragic loss of Ty Jordan:



