UteNation - Statistically Speaking: Utah vs. USC

I know what you're thinking-

'Finally! Joe will produce his charts and graphs and pretty things that tell me what's going to happen! It's about time!'

Except I'm not.

Statistical models are based on the fundamental assumption that this year will be more or less like the last few years, and that we can draw conclusions from yesterday about what will happen today. That's wrong right now, in ways both big and small.

We don't know which players will take the field on Saturday for either team. COVID and its associated quarantines could strike any player at any moment and take them out of the game. It's likely to strike position groups in swaths, as these players tend to spend a lot of time together. Even though the game is being played, we don't have much visibility into if it's being played with a second string offensive line or secondary on one side or the other.

We don't know how these teams have been prepared or coached. Every step of the process could potentially be disrupted by COVID, from what drills they do in practice to what they eat to how well a player sleeps or focuses. We don't know which coaches or teams will get hit the worst, because we don't know that much about how they practice or prepare.

We don't know how these restrictions and challenges will impact different teams. Some coaches could take COVID protocols very seriously, others could blow them off. Some counties or states could have different protocols that impact teams differently. We don't know which ones, because we don't have a good grasp of what the local restrictions are or how they're being enforced.



We're seeing that play out across the country, as teams lose to opponents they have no business losing to and scores are wildly off from what we'd normally predict.

In light of the chaos we've seen and continue to expect to see across college football, the sense of security provided by analytical models is more false than usual. I'm not going to use my typical projections. You might as well ask me to predict who would win if the football teams had a pickup basketball game. It's not just a different year- it's basically a different sport.



