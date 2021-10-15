Statistically Speaking: Utah vs. ASU

'Game of the year' is a phrase tossed around too much—after all, there can only be one. For a game to live up to that hype the teams have to be talented, evenly matched, and contending for a conference title... and then both teams have to show up and play their best football for four quarters. That's a lot to ask of a wild, unpredictable sport like college football.

The Sun Devil's visit to Rice Eccles has the makings of the game of the year- for the Pac-12 South anyway. The teams have talent and are well matched, with various advanced stats giving one team or the other the edge, Vegas going pick 'em, and a strong lead in the division up for grabs. Now the question is, will they live up to it?

To make my game prediction charts, I run 10,000 simulations of the game. This week, in 2,796 simulations, the final score was within a field goal. The teams won by a wide margin (more than 18 points) just 6.8% of the time. Everything is set up for an absolute barn burner of a football game.



