Statistically Speaking: Utah at Stanford

With a look at the advanced statistics, it may be a surprise that Tavion Thomas, more even than Cam Rising, is the driver of Utah's offensive renaissance. Even before his breakout performance against UCLA, where he pounded the Bruins' solid run defense to the tune of 6.67 yards per carry and 4 touchdowns, the statistical signs were there.

Utah's struggles early in the season were not so much in efficiency, where they performed fairly well relative to their competition, but more in red zone production. They scored a touchdown on just half of their trips to the red zone in their first 4 games, averaging 3.6 points per trip. Against USC, everything changed. Against the Trojans Utah scored a touchdown on every red zone drive and have more or less kept up that torrid pace, scoring a touchdown 3/4 times they go to the red zone and averaging 4.8 points.

Cam Rising's red zone numbers are fantastic, but the real leader of Utah's offensive surge is obvious when you identify the lead back on each red zone drive. Of the 34 trips to the red zone where Rising has been the quarterback, when anyone but Tavion Thomas is the lead running back the team averages 4.2 points per trip and scores a touchdown on 65% of them. When Thomas is ruling the backfield, those numbers leap to 78% and 4.9 points per trip.

The difference is just as stark broken down by lead back. Tavion-led offenses score TDs on 72% of red zone trips and average 4.7 points. Everybody else: just 60% and 4.1. Tavion Thomas (with much credit due to an improving offensive line) has made Utah's weakness into a strength.

Along with Rising, Utah has found their star, and it is running back Tavion Thomas. That shows in national statistics, where the Utes have climbed to 7th nationally in yards per carry, and it is bad news for the Stanford Cardinal, which fields a pillow-soft, 114th ranked run defense.

