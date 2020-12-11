UteNation - Statistically Speaking: Utah at Colorado





It almost seems like it hasn't even started yet, but Utah plays its last regularly scheduled game on Saturday before a yet-to-be-determined opponent on 12/19. They get the somewhat improbably undefeated Colorado Buffaloes on the road. These teams look similar on paper, with offenses driven by run-of-the-mill quarterback play that somewhat limits a talented offensive roster and stout defenses.

Utah has considerably more youth than the Buffaloes on defense—all top six of their leading tacklers are juniors or younger, compared to a senior-led Colorado unit. The youth movement is strong for both teams on offense. Neither team has a single senior at running back, and both teams combined have had only two seniors catch just five total of their combined 119 receptions.

For both of these teams, this was a good season to be lost to the pandemic. The players are gaining real time experience, building their skillsets, and gelling together in an environment that's ultimately pretty low stakes. This final matchup of the regular season will be a great test for the two teams, and with Colorado undefeated and ranked no.21, the Buffs have some enticing bowl prospects if they can win. Whether they will or not looks like it could come down to the final snap.



