Statistically Speaking: Utah at Arizona





Games like the upcoming tilt against Arizona don't tend to make the history books. One of these teams has the edge at every position, in every facet, on the field and in the coaching booth. That is reflected in statistical metrics and, spoiler alert, the charts and graphs below show Utah almost certain to come away with a win.

So in a world where winning is all but certain, how do you measure success? Working against point spreads is a great way to start. Vegas sets a point spread, but almost all advanced metrics boil down to 'points better/worse than average' and a football fan can set their expectations using any of them.

Utah's FPI is 12.6, and their SP+ is 14.6. Put another way, after crunching all the numbers these metrics project that the Utes will beat an average football team on a neutral field by 12-13 points or 14-15 points. Of course, Arizona is far from an average football team. FPI has them as 10.9 points below average, and SP+ 11.4.

Measure the difference between those two numbers and add three points for home field advantage and you've got yourself a point spread. FPI would predict Utah by 20.5, while SP+ has Utah by 23. Neither quite matches Vegas for optimism, where the consensus line is about -24. That's because while our advanced metrics see all plays equally, Vegas is watching Tavion Thomas and Cam Rising emerge and thinking they are going to pick up a few more points than you might expect. That's a pretty safe bet.



