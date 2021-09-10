Statistically Speaking: The In-State Game

A year off did not alleviate the depth of passion in this rivalry. Our social media feeds are feasts of overconfidence and schadenfreude and the sarcasm flows like wine. BYU is fresh off their best year in the last thirty, of course the one year they didn't get a crack at the Utes. Utah is loaded, a threat in the Pac-12 South, and a smart money pick for the Rose Bowl. There's no shortage of rivalry fodder, but one subject arises again and again.

History.

Your average college football fan is a man in his forties or fifties, someone who came of age at a time when BYU was an ascendant football power under the guidance of one of the greatest college football coaches ever, churning out NFL legends like Steve Young and Jim McMahon. Their recollection of years prior is hazy at best.

Students of the game know that in the first part of the twentieth century, this rivalry was exceptionally lopsided. Not counting the Brigham Young Academy days, these teams played every year starting in 1922 and BYU did not come away with a W until 1941, with an average margin of victory of more than three touchdowns for the Utes. Cougar fans will throw a similar stat in the Ute fan's face: a stretch of football between 1972 and 1992 where the Utes won just twice with an average margin of 20 points in favor of the Cougs.

I endeavored to put this ceaseless debate in a new light the only way I know how - through the gratuitous application of mathematics. I built a metric called 'Dominance Score', a measure of a football game that takes into account both margin of victory and length of winning streak. Then I created a weighted average of these scores, rewarding team for long streaks with impressive margins of victory. The result is a defined picture of the ebbs and flows of the rivalry over the last century.