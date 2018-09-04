A week of football is in the books, giving us some data to test our preseason expectations against. Some teams met expectations, some fell short, and some surprised observers with a strong performance. This twist on typical power rankings are based on changes in advanced metrics and performance given the strength of opponent. They don't care about brand, or hype, or that new hot QB recruit--it's who you played and how you did.



Proj. Wins- Most likely number of wins based on an analysis of every possible schedule for each team.



Make Bowl- Percentage chance this team makes a bowl game, based on the wins analysis.



Change in Pts. Adj.- A team's advanced metric is measured in points against an average opponent. This number is the change from last week to this week in that number.



