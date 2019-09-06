Utah will not be tested by the non-conference slate. They weren't seriously tested last week, and NIU projects as even less of a contest. So there's little to look for from a stats-driven perspective. Games like this are murder on a good model- second string players, conservative game planning, and mercy rule playcalling in late quarters are hard to isolate.

When evaluating a game, it's best to throw out 'garbage time' plays. There are lots of different ways to define garbage time, with most analysts selecting some kind of points and time remaining rubric- a game is in garbage time when a team is up 14 in the fourth quarter, 21 in the third quarter, etc. The simplest approach, however, is that garbage time is whenever a model breaks down. Any snap taken when one team has a 99.9% win probability is a garbage time snap.

Against BYU, FPI marked a 99.9% win probability after Wilson tossed his second pick six. My G.A.W.P. model is more conservative with in-game probability, and didn't mark the game as over until Zack Moss picked up his second first down of the Utes' final, nine minute and nineteen second drive.





