The season is over, the bowl game played, and the University of Utah finished with its first Pac-12 South division title since joining the conference. Now that the team has inked its 2019 recruiting class, the focus has shifted to offseason workouts and spring camp. The Utes didn’t lose many seniors from the 2018 squad, but they will have to replace some playmakers at a few key positions.

Taking a look ahead to next season’s team, it appears as if the Utes will have a strong squad again, but how will they stack up compared to 2018’s team? Which positions will be better heading into spring camp, which will be worse, and which will be about the same?

Let’s take a look at the offense:





Quarterback: Better

Yes, having Jack Tuttle transfer halfway through his freshman season was a tough pill to swallow, but the Utes will still be better at quarterback in 2019 than they were last season. Losing a talent like Tuttle is unfortunate, but when Tyler Huntley went down with a broken collarbone, Jason Shelley stepped in and proved why he won the backup job. Shelley went 3-2 in his starts, and gained valuable experience which will serve him well in the future. He will have only gotten better with another offseason to practice and learn, and the same can be said for Tyler Huntley, who enters spring camp as the returning starter.

Despite a rough start to his 2018 campaign, Huntley ripped off quite a four game stretch, when the Utes blew out Stanford, Arizona, USC, and UCLA. During those games, Huntley passed for 879 yards, rushed for 142, and accounted for 10 total touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending injury in a losing effort against Arizona State. The x-factor in this group is transfer Cam Rising, who was a four-star prospect who originally committed to Texas. Though it’s unlikely, there is a small possibility that Rising could be granted a waiver which would make him immediately eligible for 2019. The addition of Rising essentially offsets Tuttle’s transfer, and the Utes look to be in good shape at quarterback.





Coming in the fall

None. All scholarship quarterbacks are already on campus.





Running Back- Better

The Utes have some talented players returning at running back, the best of whom is 2019 Heisman Trophy and All-American hopeful Zack Moss. He will return for his senior year and look to take over the top spot on Utah’s all-time leading rushers list. If Moss stays healthy, it’s not crazy to think that he could have a season for the ages, he has all the tools and no real weakness. When Moss was lost with a season-ending injury, Armand Shyne took over the majority of the workload and did the best he could, rushing for 313 yards and three touchdowns in his four games as the starter. However, he showed that he still needs to work on his patience after the handoff. He was often too eager to hit the hole, and his per-carry average struggled because of it, particularly in the final four games of season. If Shyne can make improvements to those areas, he’s a strong candidate to be the backup, but he’ll have some talented underclassmen nipping at his heels.

The Utes have three other talented backs already on the roster: TJ Green, Devonta'e Henry-Cole, and Devin Brumfield. Those three all have different skill sets, however, so it will be up to Andy Ludwig to figure out the best combination of backs and when to use them. Brumfield arguably should have been given more opportunities last season, particularly in the Pac-12 championship game and bowl game, when Shyne struggled to move the ball. Green and Henry-Cole bring speed to the backfield, but have slightly different styles. Green is the type of back that can attack the edges and could be a valuable receiver out of the backfield, while Henry-Cole, though a bit undersized, can still run between the tackles and dole out punishment.





Coming in the fall

The Utes will be adding two intriguing talents, true freshmen Jordan Wilmore and Micah Bernard. Wilmore was a monster in high school, totaling nearly 7,500 yards of offense in three years, along with 84 touchdowns. Bernard is another exciting talent, as a junior, he rushed for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns. As a senior, he was utilized as more of a hybrid WR/RB, but still rushed for 716 yards and nine touchdowns, while also catching 45 passes for 606 yards and six touchdowns. As talented as Bernard could be, he’s also only going to be 17 years-old to start the season.