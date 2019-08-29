The highly-anticipated and much-hyped 2019 University of Utah football season is here. Can they live up to the hype or will they cave under pressure? Regardless, they’re about to experience life in the Pac-12 with a gigantic target our their back. It’s a target that is only getting bigger and bigger by the day, as national praise by experts rains in, with murmurous picking them to go as for as the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

I asked my Ute Nation staff for predictions on the upcoming season and why under each section, I'll respond to their answers. Let's get this season started:





Offensive MVP:

Zack Moss came back for his senior year to become Utah’s all-time rushing leader and win a Pac-12 title. He has the motivation to do just that. And a big year could earn him a high round draft pick in the NFL. -Tom Wharton

Zack Moss. If you say anyone else, you're probably overthinking it. The only way Moss isn't the MVP is if he gets injured. -Andrew Fronce

Tyler Huntley. The focus on the run game that Andy Ludwig will bring to the offense should open up the passing game for the senior quarterback. He has the weapons on the outside to make some plays, and a couple of great tight ends that will open up the play action game. Huntley will be playing with something to prove after missing the last few games of the year in 2018. Expect big things from #1. -Nathan Roderick

Alex’s Thoughts: Tom and Andrew, I like it. Andrew, my lady says I overthink and overanalyze things, so I guess I’m overthinking it here, but if the Utes have the season they’re supposed to have, it’s Tyler Huntley, so I side with Nathan.





Defensive MVP:

Jaylon Johnson turned heads in spring ball and is an elite talent. Utah’s fine and experienced defensive line will be putting plenty of pressure on quarterbacks, giving Johnson a chance to make interceptions and big plays. -Tom Wharton

Julian Blackmon. I've got a feeling that Blackmon's move to safety is going to make him a lot of money. Don't be surprised if he finishes the year with 5+ interceptions. -Andrew Fronce

Leki Fotu. Bradlee Anae will attract so much attention on the outside that there should be some great matchups for Fotu on the inside. He came back with the intent of winning a Pac-12 Championship and he’ll be the rock of this defense to take them there. -Nathan Roderick

Alex’s Thoughts: And we have some variety… All three of these guys could be 1-2 round picks, so neither answer is wrong. Andrew picking Blackmon is a it of a surprise, BUT he looks like a shutdown safety.





Biggest Worry:

Injuries to key players, especially on offense. Utah was starting to be an elite offense last season until quarterback Tyler Huntley and Moss got hurt. Though the Utes have some good backups, keeping those two stars along with receiver Britain Covey is important. -Tom Wharton

Can Huntley stay healthy? If he does, this offensive passing attack should be dangerous throughout the year. If not, there may be a dropoff. Jason Shelley is quality backup, but he's not quite at Huntley's level yet. -Andrew Fronce

Offensive Line and Linebacker depth. Now that the starters are set, I am confident with who will be playing those first snaps. But, who will be those first players off the bench to step up. The talent is there, but the experience is not. -Nathan Roderick

Alex’s Thoughts: This year, Utah gas the depth, so while key injuries aren’t ideal, they can sustain them somewhat. Huntley definitely needs to stay healthy, but Shelley is capable of leading the Utes to the Rose Bowl. Nathan,s lints about the offensive line and linebackers are definitely valid.







