STAFF PICKS: 2019 Ute Season Hot Takes
The highly-anticipated and much-hyped 2019 University of Utah football season is here. Can they live up to the hype or will they cave under pressure? Regardless, they’re about to experience life in the Pac-12 with a gigantic target our their back. It’s a target that is only getting bigger and bigger by the day, as national praise by experts rains in, with murmurous picking them to go as for as the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
I asked my Ute Nation staff for predictions on the upcoming season and why under each section, I’ll respond to their answers. Let’s get this season started:
Offensive MVP:
Zack Moss came back for his senior year to become Utah’s all-time rushing leader and win a Pac-12 title. He has the motivation to do just that. And a big year could earn him a high round draft pick in the NFL. -Tom Wharton
Zack Moss. If you say anyone else, you're probably overthinking it. The only way Moss isn't the MVP is if he gets injured. -Andrew Fronce
Tyler Huntley. The focus on the run game that Andy Ludwig will bring to the offense should open up the passing game for the senior quarterback. He has the weapons on the outside to make some plays, and a couple of great tight ends that will open up the play action game. Huntley will be playing with something to prove after missing the last few games of the year in 2018. Expect big things from #1. -Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: Tom and Andrew, I like it. Andrew, my lady says I overthink and overanalyze things, so I guess I’m overthinking it here, but if the Utes have the season they’re supposed to have, it’s Tyler Huntley, so I side with Nathan.
Defensive MVP:
Jaylon Johnson turned heads in spring ball and is an elite talent. Utah’s fine and experienced defensive line will be putting plenty of pressure on quarterbacks, giving Johnson a chance to make interceptions and big plays. -Tom Wharton
Julian Blackmon. I've got a feeling that Blackmon's move to safety is going to make him a lot of money. Don't be surprised if he finishes the year with 5+ interceptions. -Andrew Fronce
Leki Fotu. Bradlee Anae will attract so much attention on the outside that there should be some great matchups for Fotu on the inside. He came back with the intent of winning a Pac-12 Championship and he’ll be the rock of this defense to take them there. -Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: And we have some variety… All three of these guys could be 1-2 round picks, so neither answer is wrong. Andrew picking Blackmon is a it of a surprise, BUT he looks like a shutdown safety.
Biggest Worry:
Injuries to key players, especially on offense. Utah was starting to be an elite offense last season until quarterback Tyler Huntley and Moss got hurt. Though the Utes have some good backups, keeping those two stars along with receiver Britain Covey is important. -Tom Wharton
Can Huntley stay healthy? If he does, this offensive passing attack should be dangerous throughout the year. If not, there may be a dropoff. Jason Shelley is quality backup, but he's not quite at Huntley's level yet. -Andrew Fronce
Offensive Line and Linebacker depth. Now that the starters are set, I am confident with who will be playing those first snaps. But, who will be those first players off the bench to step up. The talent is there, but the experience is not. -Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: This year, Utah gas the depth, so while key injuries aren’t ideal, they can sustain them somewhat. Huntley definitely needs to stay healthy, but Shelley is capable of leading the Utes to the Rose Bowl. Nathan,s lints about the offensive line and linebackers are definitely valid.
Biggest intrigue:
Can the Utes live up to expectations and finally earn a berth in the Rose Bowl or a spot in the four-team national playoffs? Utah managed to go unbeaten in 2008, so it is possible, but that was with a much easier schedule. Can the Utes beat teams such as Washington and USC on the road and make this a special season? -Tom Wharton
Jordan Wilmore. I expected big things from Utah's true freshman running back, but the amount of buzz he generated in fall camp was shocking. Utah has no shortage of quality RB options, and I'm excited to see how they all fit into the picture. -Andrew Fronce
Play calling of Andy Ludwig. There are four running backs and about 8+ receivers that are capable of getting the ball on any given playing it will be exciting to see how Ludwig decides to share the wealth. The run game should open the pass game and they will be able to build off of each other. -Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: All three of these answers are valid. I’m ready to use this new offense that can take the Utes to another level—the type of offense and play-calling guidance that all the players are intrigued about.
This season is a success if:
If the Utes win the Pac 12 South and at least make it to the Alamo Bowl. A 10-2 record would have to be considered successful.-Tom Wharton
If Utah wins the South division again. Anything more is gravy. A Pac-12 championship would be great, as would a Rose Bowl or Playoff berth, but the most important thing that Utah can do right now is to establish itself as the dominant South division program. -Andrew Fronce
This season is only a success if the Utes bring home the Pac-12 championship trophy. No more time for excuses. Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: Rose Bowl or bust, fellas. Anything less and you guys remind me of how I used to feel as a Chicago Cubs fan.
This season is a disappointment if:
If the Utes lose out of the gate to rival BYU and then drop a couple of league games they should win. Anything short of a South title would be disappointing, especially with the veterans and talent returning. With this schedule and talent, this team should not lose more than twice. -Tom Wharton
If Utah doesn't win the South division. The rest of the division is seemingly still in turmoil. Arizona lost to a middle of the road MWC team, and there are a lot of unknowns with just about every other team. Utah needs to show the rest of the division who's boss, and that they should get used to it. -Andrew Fronce
This season will be a disappointment if injuries play a significant impact on the season or the Utes drop an important game in November to an inferior opponent. -Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: Same as above my above response, but the guys need to take it one game at a time.
Most likely to win a national award:
Ute coach Kyle Whittingham seems poised to be in the running for national coach of the year if the Utes live up to the preseason hype. -Tom Wharton
Zack Moss. If he's used as it appears he will be in the new offense, and if he stays healthy, Moss should have a 1500+ yard season. If that's the case, I wouldn't be surprised to see him in the final running for the Walker or Maxwell award. -Andrew Fronce
Bradlee Anae: with so much depth, he should have fresh legs the whole game and be able to create mismatches all season long. He has a big target on his back, but he came back for his senior season to prove that he is one of the best in the nation. -Nathan Roderick
Alex’s Thoughts: Easy money is on Kyle Whittingham, if the Utes can at leas t make it to the Rose Bowl, but you can’t go wrong with any of these option. Ultimately though, I’m going with Jaylon Johnson.