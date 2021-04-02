Spring Ball Position Preview: Tight Ends
The most talented position on the University of Utah roster in 2020 was surprisingly highly underutilized. Led by All-American candidate Brant Kuithe and the rock-solid Cole Fotheringham, the Utah ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news