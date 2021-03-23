UteNation - Spring Ball Position Preview: Offensive Line





The position group that will benefit most from an added year of eligibility is undoubtedly the offensive line. The free year gave the Utes a chance to rotate a bevy of players into different line positions and a chance for the youth to supplant the upperclassmen.

Unlike the start of 2020, led by the do-it-all Nick Ford, the offensive line appears to have stability among the group and even going into their two-deep. Pass protection has been the biggest weakness of recent Utah offensive lines, though run blocking is the calling card for this group. Can the group find a happy medium in 2021? This group should be much improved heading into the season.





The Starters

Nick Ford, Junior

6-foot-5 and 315 pounds

Utah’s two-time All Pac-12 lineman and first team selection in 2020 decided to forgo the NFL draft and return for a run for the South title and beyond in 2021. He’s the most versatile Ute lineman since JJ Dielman—he’s started games at all five positions, though he’s had the most experience at right guard (13 starts) followed by left guard (6 starts). For the time being, he’s locked in as the Utes’ starting center, even with the return of Orlando Umana.





Braeden Daniels, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 310 pounds

Braeden Daniels started all 14 games in 2019 at left guard, though after a rough beginning to 2020, he was relegated to the second-string offensive line. His lone start being Washington State. Slotted in as the starter for spring ball, he’ll have to fend off Keaton Bills to maintain his spot in the starting rotation. In spring he’ll look to focus on improving his pass protection, but if he is able to clean up that aspect of his game, he will certainly see plenty of action this fall.





Jaren Kump, Freshman

6-foot-5 and 305 pounds

Although he’ll (once again) be a freshman in the fall, Jaren Kump is now four years removed from high school after serving a church mission. Kump was formerly a highly coveted high school recruit from Herriman HS, and he’s now earned his way into the starting slot at left tackle at Utah, starting all five games last season. He has a bright future ahead of him.





Sataoa Laumea, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 305 pounds

A second team all-conference selection in 2020, Sataoa Laumea started all five games at right guard for the Utes. Now entering his third year in the program, Laumea is becoming an ever-improving player in the interior and looks primed to follow Ford as the Utes’ next great offensive lineman.





Simi Moala, Sophomore

6-foot-7 and 312 pounds

Simi Moala, Utah’s massive starting right tackle earned Pac-12 honors, making the honorable mention team in 2020. Moala has 15 career starts under his belt, good for third most on the team. The key for him in 2021 will be consistency as he has all of the tools to be a dominant force in the trenches.





The Contenders

Keaton Bills, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 313 pounds

When Orlando Umana got injured, Keaton Bills slid into the left tackle role and started four games there, while Nick Ford moved from left tackle over to center. While Bills has starting experience, he’s going to have to beat out Nick Ford for that left tackle role, a tall order for the freshman. He is likely the first man called in the interior line, though.





Johnny Maea, Sophomore,

6-foot-4 and 310 pounds

Maea has seen action in 10 games over two seasons with the Utes. He only played one game in 2020, but spring ball will be an excellent opportunity for him to reclaim his spot on the two deep. The coaching staff remains high on his potential.





Orlando Umana, Senior

6-foot-4 and 311 pounds

This just seems a little odd, right? Umana has 26 starts under his belt and 22 at center. Umana was hampered by some nagging injuries last season, and although he’s been the glue guy in the middle for Utah, he’ll have to adjust to a new role in 2021. Expect him to eventually find his way into the starting rotation likely at one of the guard positions, as it seems pretty set that Ford will remain at center. Umana remains a crucial piece to the offensive line.





Luke Felix-Fualalo, Freshman

6-foot-7 and 311 pounds

A raw offensive lineman, when it starts to click for Felix-Fualo, he should be a matchup nightmare for opponents due to his length. He has a great opportunity this spring to show his improvement.





Bamidele Olaseni, Senior

6-foot-7 and 335 pounds

Can Bamidele Olaseni figure it out at the tackle spots? The former four-star junior college transfer appeared to have all the size and tools available, but it was clear from his limited role in 2019 that he wasn’t ready for the starting spot. In 2020, he only saw action on special teams. It’s also important to remember—and it’s not a slam on Bam—that the two-deep for the offensive line is fluid and rarely relevant as guys shuffle around.





The Others

Paul Maile, Sophomore, 6’2” 300 lbs

Marist Talavou, Freshman, 6’2” 337 lbs

Hunter Lotulelei, Freshman, 6’3” 325 lbs

Falcon Kaumatule, Freshman, 6’7” 294 lbs

Alex Harrison, Freshman, 6’4” 330 lbs





UteNation Offensive Line Opinion

The pass protection has been the Achilles Heel of Utah’s offenses over the last few years. When quarterbacks don’t have time to throw, it doesn’t matter what talent you have at receiver or quarterback. The offensive line started the 2020 season sluggish, but progressed by leaps and bounds in that field during the last three games.

There is a massive amount of returning starters coming back in 2021, which bodes well for the continuity of the offensive line. There’s also a lot of young guys with intriguing potential that could play their way into being long-term starters It’s a promising group and some of the position battles are a great problem to have.



